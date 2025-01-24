Get ready for an unforgettable cycling experience.
Join us for the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, one of the heavyweight cycling events of the country, and a must on every sports enthusiast’s calendar.
Whether you’re a competitive rider, a social cyclist, or looking for a fun family weekend, there’s something for everyone in the stunning Addo and Nelson Mandela Bay.
Spectators can enjoy a host of activities at the Cycle Tour Family Race Village — with live onstage performances, a children’s play park, assortment of food trucks, family picnic zones, beer yards, VIP lounges and more.
Mark your calendars. You don’t want to miss out.
Mountain Bike Events:
Sunday February 9 2025 at the Addo Polo Club
Distances: 80km Extreme | 60km Adventure | 30km Leisure | 5km Family Ride | 500m Toddlers Dash
Road Race Events:
Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16
Distances: 106km Classic | 55km Pursuit | 2km JNR ride | 500m Toddlers Dash
Entries close at midday on Monday February 3.
Click here to enter.
The Herald
Ten days left to enter The Herald Cycle Tour
Time to put your gears in motion
Image: RICHARD PEARCE
The Herald
