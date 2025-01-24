Sport

Ten days left to enter The Herald Cycle Tour

Time to put your gears in motion

24 January 2025
The 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour will be held in February
Image: RICHARD PEARCE

Get ready for an unforgettable cycling experience.

Join us for the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, one of the heavyweight cycling events of the country, and a must on every sports enthusiast’s calendar.

Whether you’re a competitive rider, a social cyclist, or looking for a fun family weekend, there’s something for everyone in the stunning Addo and Nelson Mandela Bay.

Spectators can enjoy a host of activities at the Cycle Tour Family Race Village — with live onstage performances, a children’s play park, assortment of food trucks, family picnic zones, beer yards, VIP lounges and more.

Mark your calendars. You don’t want to miss out. 

Mountain Bike Events:

Sunday February 9 2025 at the Addo Polo Club

Distances: 80km Extreme | 60km Adventure | 30km Leisure | 5km Family Ride | 500m Toddlers Dash

Road Race Events:

Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16

Distances: 106km Classic | 55km Pursuit | 2km JNR ride | 500m Toddlers Dash

Entries close at midday on Monday February 3.

