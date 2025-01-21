It was a night to remember for 16-year-old dirt oval racer Reghardt Joubert, who not only won the 1600 Saloon class but also claimed overall victory in his debut drive competing in the fiercely competitive Hot Rod class at the Curt Alchin Memorial Race meeting at Victory Raceway on Saturday night.
Joubert showed why he has the SA 3 number on the side of his 1600 Saloon car by putting in a mature drive in the slippery conditions that greeted the drivers at the start of the evening before stepping up into the Hot Rod class, where he won all three heats as well as the final.
Former 1660 Modified Saloon champion Marthinus Muller started the season in emphatic style winning all three heats and the final, while fellow East London driver Jody van Zummeren got quicker and quicker as he got to grips with his car in the 2.1 Modified class, where he went on to win the final.
Juan Roesstorff’s great run of form continued and even though he was nursing a slipping clutch, he went on to win the V8 American Saloon class and Danie de Vos the Heavy Metal class.
Class results:
1600 Saloons: 1 Reghardt Joubert (SA3), 2 Stephan La Cante (E163), 3 Keith McGregor (C544)
Heavy Metals: 1 Danie de Vos Jnr (SA2), 2 Jean-Pierre Coetzee (E130), 3 Jan Holtzhauzen (E600)
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Jody van Zuumeren (B42), 2 Malcolm Els (E85), 3 Rimon Landman (E154)
Hot Rods: 1 Reghardt Joubert (C133), 2 Donovan Lee (C72), 3 Carel van Huuysteen (E165)
V8 American Saloons: 1 Juan Roesstorff (SA3), 2 Rohan van Vuuren (E60), 3 Deon Verster (E93)
1660 Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller (E46), 2 Ruan Mostert (E95), 3 Willie Saunders (B113)
Driver of the day: Reghardt Joubert.
HeraldLIVE
Young Joubert excels at Victory Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
