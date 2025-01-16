Victory Raceway will host their first event of the 2025 season on Saturday where motorsport lovers will once again gather to pay tribute to the legendary racing driver Curt Alchin, who tragically passed away at this venue on January 28 2012.
Curt Alchin to be remembered at memorial race day
Image: Morne Condon
Victory Raceway will host their first event of the 2025 season on Saturday where motorsport lovers will once again gather to pay tribute to the legendary racing driver Curt Alchin, who tragically passed away at this venue on January 28 2012.
Alchin was competing in a V8 American Saloon Car race.
He had borrowed a fellow competitor's spare car after suffering a mechanical failure with his car and after making contact with another car during the race, the accelerator cable jammed with the throttle stuck wide open and the car hit the wall at high speed.
This left him with severe head, neck and chest injuries and he was pronounced dead on arrival at St George's Hospital. He was just 44 years old and was survived by his twin son and daughter.
Alchin was rated as one of SA’s most versatile drivers with multiple SA titles to his name, with his first coming in the 1995 Production Car Championship, followed by the 1999 Modified Saloon Car Championship, 2002 Standard 1600 Saloons Championship, 2005 Modified Saloons Dirt Championship as well as the 2006 Modified Saloons Tar Championship.
He also competed in the WesBank Super Series & Engen VW Cup Series and was rewarded with National Colours for Motorsport in 2004 in recognition of his achievements in International Oval Track Racing and was also made an Honorary Member of Algoa Motorsport Club.
The race meeting at Victory Raceway will see the following classes in action — Junior Hot Rods, V8 American Saloons, 1600 Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and the super-competitive 1660 Modified Saloons.
Gates to the venue along Victoria Drive in Walmer open at 1pm with ticket prices set at R70 per adult, R30 for children under 13 and trackside parking at R50 per vehicle.
Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm.
For more information contact Maggie Victor on 082-656-8830.
Upcoming events:
January 17: Land Rover display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street from 5pm
January 18: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway; Slake Enduro at Zwartenbosch Golf Club in Humansdorp
January 25: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR
January31: Bike, Trike & Scooter display at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Street.
