NBA champion wants Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns involved in SA basketball
Former Olympian pushing for country’s big three football clubs to get involved
Olympian and former SA national coach Sam Vincent says the venture of Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates into the basketball market could ignite even greater interest in the sport.
African football giants Petro de Luanda in Angola, and Al Ahly and Zamalek in Egypt have already adopted the concept of being multi-sport clubs and have reaped the rewards of being successful basketball clubs in Africa...
