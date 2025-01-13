Frans chasing seventh Colchester title

Preparations are under way for the ninth edition of the Colchester Development Run on January 25.
The popular family run, which falls under the Legacy Project Events in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, is organised by Eastern Province Athletics.
The race consists of 10km and 5km distance races.
Last year's race was won by Thabang Masiako of Nedbank Running Club, who clocked a time of 28 minutes and 38 seconds.
Runner-up Melikhaya Frans, of Ikhamva Athletic Club, will be looking to register his seventh Colchester Run win this year.
The 33-year-old finished in 29:40 last year.
The Colchester Run is a development initiative that offers free entry to up-and-coming junior athletes who are future stars, and in addition, takes road running to the community.
The organisers say they have been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for all participants.
Race director Micheal Mbambani said all necessary preparations have been completed.
He said they were excited to host the ninth edition of the race.
“We have confirmed the course route, arranged for sufficient volunteer support, and co-ordinated with a medical team that will be on standby, and traffic services to ensure a safe and successful event,” Mbambani said.
The mayoral committee member for sports, recreation, arts and culture, councillor Bongekile Mankahla, shared the excitement.
“This event aligns with our vision to promote a healthy, active, connected community, and economic growth, showcasing our City as a sporting destination of note.
“We look forward to a successful and enjoyable event.
“The local organising committee is targeting 1,000 entries for this year's event and appeals to clubs and individuals to support the race.
“They also expect great turnout and performances from athletes on a route that is considered a fast route.
“Junior athletes enter for free and it will once again be interesting to see the juniors giving their best.
“The Colchester event always has a good atmosphere and we expect clubs to come out with their club gazebos and enjoy the experience,” Mankahla said.
Entries have been open since December and runners can register at www.webtickets.co.za
Manual entries can be handed in at Brian Bands Sports, Sportsman Warehouse William Moffat, or UD Sport in Kariega.
