Multimillion-rand purse for inaugural Gravel Burn race

Gravel Burn has raised the stakes in gravel racing, officially announcing a groundbreaking $150,000 (R2.8m) prize purse for its inaugural event, making it the largest single-race prize purse in the history of gravel cycling.
This milestone has been achieved thanks to a newly secured multiyear title sponsorship, to be unveiled on February 13, which marks a pivotal moment for the race and the sport.
The 850km stage event starts in Knysna on October 26 and travels northeast into the Karoo until Blaauwater Farm before heading southeast to the finish at Shamwari on November 1.
In between, the race will visit towns and landmarks such as Avontuur, Willowmore, Graaff-Reinet, Merino Farm and Middleton.
Gravel Burn founder Kevin Vermaak said: “Securing the title sponsor and offering the largest prize purse in gravel racing is a defining moment for Gravel Burn.
“Our goal isn’t just to host a race, it’s to create a platform that celebrates the best gravel cyclists in the world while inspiring the next generation.
“For professional riders who make a living in the sport, this prize purse underscores our commitment to setting a new benchmark in gravel racing.
“And for our amateur riders, who make up most of the field, it’s a unique experience to ride alongside cycling luminaries on the exact same course.”
The substantial prize offering is designed to attract top-tier riders from across cycling disciplines, boosting global visibility for Gravel Burn while solidifying the Eastern Cape as a premier gravel racing destination.
Television and media coverage will showcase elite athletes against the landscapes of the region, placing Gravel Burn firmly on the international stage.
SA gravel and mountain biking champion Matt Beers, a two-time Cape Epic winner, Belgian Waffle Ride champion and 2024 Lifetime Grand Prix Series runner-up, is excited about the new event.
“This changes everything. Gravel Burn is putting the focus on stage racing in the gravel category,” Beers said.
“A prize purse of this magnitude shows how serious gravel cycling has become.
“It’s a big step towards further professionalising the discipline and giving it the recognition it deserves.
“It will also motivate international gravel racers, especially from the US, to come to SA to compete.”
Annika Langvad, five-time Cape Epic winner and multiple MTB World Champion, who recently returned to racing on the gravel circuit, said: “This prize purse creates opportunities for both top riders and emerging talent to shine.
“It’s a milestone that will undoubtedly attract global attention, setting a new standard for what gravel racing can achieve.”
With the introduction of Gravel Burn, SA now boasts two of the world’s largest prize purses in off-road cycling — one in mountain biking and now in gravel racing. — Gravel Burn
Multimillion-rand purse for inaugural Gravel Burn race
The 850km stage event starts in Knysna on October 26 and travels northeast into the Karoo before finishing at Shamwari on November 1
Image: RAINEDUPON MEDIA/RETROYSPECTIVE
