Spargs 1000 cycling event caters for all

The much-anticipated Spargs 1000 Cycle Race on February 2 will provide cycling enthusiasts and new year’s resolutioners with the perfect opportunity to kick-start the year with purpose and passion.
Organised by the Eyabantwana Trust, the event aims to raise funds for the purchase of a flexible gastroscope, a critical piece of surgical equipment for the department of paediatric surgery.
At a cost of R830,000, this will be the largest and most significant purchase the trust has made since its establishment 13 years ago.
The event caters for a range of fitness levels, with multiple distances available from 20km through to 100km.
Participants in the 100km, 75km, and 38km races will compete for prize-money so the competition is set to be fierce, with top finishers in each category receiving cash rewards.
“We are thrilled to have Spargs on board for this year’s race,” Trystan Viaene, representative of the Eyabantwana Trust, said.
“Their support ensures that this race is not only about competition, but also about making a meaningful impact on the lives of children who need our help.”
The events with route and time details are:
100km: Thomas River turn-off via N6 to Spargs, Beacon Bay (7am)
75km: Stutterheim (Spar) to Spargs, Beacon Bay (7.45am)
38km: McLean Town to Spargs, Beacon Bay (7am)
20km: Python Park to Spargs, Beacon Bay (8am)
For more details visit www.eyabantwana.co.za or Quicket for online entries. — DDC
