Kelvin van der Linde joins brother Sheldon as BMW M works driver

From 2025, Kelvin van der Linde will join his brother Sheldon at BMW M Motorsport as a works driver. The South African racer will take part in an extensive programme with the new M4 GT3 EVO. BMW said details of his schedule will be released early next year.

The 28-year-old has a notable record in GT racing. He has twice won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring (2017 and 2022) and secured the ADAC GT Masters championship in 2014 and 2019. He has also achieved multiple podium finishes at the 24 Hours of Spa, including appearances with Team WRT.

Between 2021 and 2024, Van der Linde competed in the DTM, narrowly missing the championship title in 2021 and 2024. In his 64 DTM races, he had eight victories and 14 podium finishes. Last season, he participated in the FIA World Endurance Championship in the LMGT3 class and made his debut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I am looking forward to the new challenge at BMW M Motorsport,” said Van der Linde.

“For me and my family, this comes full circle. My father raced in BMW touring cars, and after my brother Sheldon had joined BMW M Motorsport a few years ago, it has always been my dream that we would eventually drive together there. This dream is now coming true. I will have an extensive racing programme next season, which will give me a lot of driving time in the BMW M4 GT3 EVO. This will help me quickly adapt to the new car.”