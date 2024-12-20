Entries now open for Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km
Entries are open for the third edition of the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10km run.
The race will take place on April 13, at Beach Road, Humewood...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.