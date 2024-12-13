Wagner second as Madibaz chess career draws to a close

Madibaz chess “master” Gerald Wagner showed that he could duel with the best by finishing runner-up at the USSA tournament in Pretoria recently.
The mechatronics student produced his best individual performance yet in his third and final USSAs, ending the competition with 7.5 points from his nine games.
He came within a whisker of being last man standing, while the team placed seventh overall.
“I was tied for first, along with four others, but was placed second based on the tiebreak system,” Wagner explained.
“I am proud of my performance, as well as of my team’s efforts. We worked hard and fought right up until the end.”
The Madibaz star said second place in the national event that pitted the “best against the best” was a major milestone in his career.
“I have been playing chess for over a decade and, just like any sportsman, we go through phases where we aren’t sure if we are good enough or if we are playing to the best of our abilities.
“So this result was a confirmation.”
His rise as a formidable competitor is reflected in his development over the past three years. He placed 11th and eighth at his first two USSA attempts.
Each year also saw an improvement in his final score: 6.5 in 2022 and seven last year.
Wagner adopted an uncomplicated approach to chasing his tertiary goals, focusing on improving from year to year rather than on total points scored.
“At the back of my mind, I knew that 7.5 points allowed individuals to win or place in the top three but I just tried to stay focused on playing the best chess I could.”
That meant delivering opening sequences that allowed him to fight in the middle and end games.
He added that each matchup had been a fresh challenge as his opponents had different styles and opening preferences.
“It was important to stick to the basics and to have good time management so I could adapt to what was happening on the board.”
While chess could be a lonely battle, Wagner said interacting and forming bonds with players from the various tertiary institutions had been a highlight of his USSA stint.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to compete with the best players in SA and to interact with people who are passionate about the sport.”
He was also encouraged by the team’s overall performance.
“I think this is a good foundation to build on for the next batch of students,” Wagner said. — Full Stop Communications
Wagner second as Madibaz chess career draws to a close
Image: SUPPLIED
Madibaz chess “master” Gerald Wagner showed that he could duel with the best by finishing runner-up at the USSA tournament in Pretoria recently.
The mechatronics student produced his best individual performance yet in his third and final USSAs, ending the competition with 7.5 points from his nine games.
He came within a whisker of being last man standing, while the team placed seventh overall.
“I was tied for first, along with four others, but was placed second based on the tiebreak system,” Wagner explained.
“I am proud of my performance, as well as of my team’s efforts. We worked hard and fought right up until the end.”
The Madibaz star said second place in the national event that pitted the “best against the best” was a major milestone in his career.
“I have been playing chess for over a decade and, just like any sportsman, we go through phases where we aren’t sure if we are good enough or if we are playing to the best of our abilities.
“So this result was a confirmation.”
His rise as a formidable competitor is reflected in his development over the past three years. He placed 11th and eighth at his first two USSA attempts.
Each year also saw an improvement in his final score: 6.5 in 2022 and seven last year.
Wagner adopted an uncomplicated approach to chasing his tertiary goals, focusing on improving from year to year rather than on total points scored.
“At the back of my mind, I knew that 7.5 points allowed individuals to win or place in the top three but I just tried to stay focused on playing the best chess I could.”
That meant delivering opening sequences that allowed him to fight in the middle and end games.
He added that each matchup had been a fresh challenge as his opponents had different styles and opening preferences.
“It was important to stick to the basics and to have good time management so I could adapt to what was happening on the board.”
While chess could be a lonely battle, Wagner said interacting and forming bonds with players from the various tertiary institutions had been a highlight of his USSA stint.
“It’s an amazing opportunity to compete with the best players in SA and to interact with people who are passionate about the sport.”
He was also encouraged by the team’s overall performance.
“I think this is a good foundation to build on for the next batch of students,” Wagner said. — Full Stop Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Rugby