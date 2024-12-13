Two Madibaz golf teams qualify for top section at ‘home’ USSAs

The Madibaz will be able to build on some eye-catching performances at the recent USSA golf tournament when they host the 2025 edition in Gqeberha.
The Madibaz B outfit won in the B division, while the A team finished in a workmanlike sixth place in the A section at the unfamiliar Bloemfontein Golf Club.
The upshot is that both teams will compete in the premier division when the tournament comes home to Nelson Mandela Bay — and more than likely the Humewood links where many of the team are members — next year.
Madibaz Golf Club president Karl du Preez said the teams would want to make it a tournament to remember.
“We take pride in our ability to remain competitive in a demanding environment,” he said.
“The B-team’s success in Bloemfontein and the A-team’s solid effort reflect the depth of talent and dedication within the programme.”
Home-ground advantage is always a factor and the Madibaz had to work hard to counter this in the City of Roses.
“It was very hot and dry, and that was a challenge for us,” Du Preez admitted.
Temperatures that hovered in the mid-30s made it difficult because none of the eight players had ever played the course.
“It put us on the back foot a bit.”
Given the hurdles, Du Preez was full of praise for the B-team fashioning an impressive run.
“Their collective effort was exceptional. To go through undefeated was indicative of their commitment and determination over the five days.”
He also highlighted the efforts of Madibaz A captain Tiaan Tibshraeny, who earned five out of a possible six points in the match play competition to tie for third on the Most Valuable Player list.
In addition, Zane Griesel (A) opened the stroke play event with a respectable round of 75 on his USSA debut. He eventually finished 14th after a second-round 80.
That left him just one spot shy of Tibshraeny, who assembled rounds of 80 and 73.
Du Preez said the success story was important in a wider context than just ensuring that the Madibaz remained competitive.
“The strength of Madibaz golf is very important to Eastern Province golf as it ensures there is always young talent feeding into the provincial system.”
This influx helps to keep the region in the mix at a national level.
“Going forward, we will continue to work hard to give the players more exposure to challenging courses,” Du Preez said.
He said it was important to prepare players for unfamiliar conditions and to build a pipeline of talent to ensure the club’s continued growth.
The other members of Madibaz A at the USSAs were Wian van Aswegen and Lumkile Mantshiyo, while Michael McLean, Josh van Vuuren, Liam Morton and Justin Grieb made up the B-team. — Full Stop Commnications
Two Madibaz golf teams qualify for top section at ‘home’ USSAs
Image: SUPPLIED
The Madibaz will be able to build on some eye-catching performances at the recent USSA golf tournament when they host the 2025 edition in Gqeberha.
The Madibaz B outfit won in the B division, while the A team finished in a workmanlike sixth place in the A section at the unfamiliar Bloemfontein Golf Club.
The upshot is that both teams will compete in the premier division when the tournament comes home to Nelson Mandela Bay — and more than likely the Humewood links where many of the team are members — next year.
Madibaz Golf Club president Karl du Preez said the teams would want to make it a tournament to remember.
“We take pride in our ability to remain competitive in a demanding environment,” he said.
“The B-team’s success in Bloemfontein and the A-team’s solid effort reflect the depth of talent and dedication within the programme.”
Home-ground advantage is always a factor and the Madibaz had to work hard to counter this in the City of Roses.
“It was very hot and dry, and that was a challenge for us,” Du Preez admitted.
Temperatures that hovered in the mid-30s made it difficult because none of the eight players had ever played the course.
“It put us on the back foot a bit.”
Given the hurdles, Du Preez was full of praise for the B-team fashioning an impressive run.
“Their collective effort was exceptional. To go through undefeated was indicative of their commitment and determination over the five days.”
He also highlighted the efforts of Madibaz A captain Tiaan Tibshraeny, who earned five out of a possible six points in the match play competition to tie for third on the Most Valuable Player list.
In addition, Zane Griesel (A) opened the stroke play event with a respectable round of 75 on his USSA debut. He eventually finished 14th after a second-round 80.
That left him just one spot shy of Tibshraeny, who assembled rounds of 80 and 73.
Du Preez said the success story was important in a wider context than just ensuring that the Madibaz remained competitive.
“The strength of Madibaz golf is very important to Eastern Province golf as it ensures there is always young talent feeding into the provincial system.”
This influx helps to keep the region in the mix at a national level.
“Going forward, we will continue to work hard to give the players more exposure to challenging courses,” Du Preez said.
He said it was important to prepare players for unfamiliar conditions and to build a pipeline of talent to ensure the club’s continued growth.
The other members of Madibaz A at the USSAs were Wian van Aswegen and Lumkile Mantshiyo, while Michael McLean, Josh van Vuuren, Liam Morton and Justin Grieb made up the B-team. — Full Stop Commnications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Rugby