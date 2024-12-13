Excitement is building as entries continue to come in for the last PE Oval Track Raceway (PEOTR) event of the season at the circuit in Mission Road on Monday.
Billed as the Holiday Race, it promises to be an action-packed affair with prize-money up for grabs for the top three finishers in the 1660 Modified Saloons, Hot Rods, American Saloons, 1600 Saloons and Heavy Metals classes.
Included in the exciting bill, along with a surprise for all young spectators during the supper break, is a Pink Rod class for new woman drivers, as well as a season-ending mechanics race.
There is a lot of interest from out-of-town competitors, with well-known drivers Allan Booysen and Flip van der Merwe from Bloemfontein already having entered.
Other classes that will be in attendance are the Junior Hot Rods, 2.1 Modifieds and Classic 6’s.
Spectators are urged to get to the circuit early to secure a free parking spot around the outside of the track.
Entry to the circuit is R70 for adults, R40 for pensioners and R30 for children aged 6-12, with racing scheduled to start at 6pm.
HeraldLIVE
Prize-money up for grabs as excitement builds for final Raceway event
Image: PETER HENNING
