Madibaz tennis team hit back at USSAs to earn promotion

The Madibaz shrugged off a nervy start to string together a series of impressive wins in the USSA tennis tournament to qualify for the A-section next year.
After two tough ties against Tuks and Kovsies went against them, the players from Mandela University hit their straps in the remaining fixtures.
They beat the University of Limpopo 7-2, Sol Plaatje University 8-1 and North West University Mahikeng 8-1 to finish third in their pool and fifth in the B-section to earn that vital promotion for 2025.
Coach Sandro Malgas said his charges’ “desire” had been key as they overcame a jittery start to run away with the rest of their ties.
“They never lost the belief that they could earn promotion and started to play like a team who wanted it more than anyone else,” he said.
“We picked up our intensity and the team spirit grew stronger as we secured the wins that got us over the line.”
The charge to the top section was led by Gerswin Williams, who won five singles matches and three mixed doubles encounters without suffering any losses.
“Gerswin showed real determination and fight, and did Madibaz tennis proud with some great tennis throughout,” Malgas said.
Captains Jensen Pletschke and Jade Singleton brought calmness to the team while offering advice and encouragement at changeovers.
The coach acknowledged that moving up to the USSA A-section to round off a successful year was a major boost for the club.
He now has his eye on growing the code at the institution even more while also luring top players.
In the space of 12 months, the club has already grown from 37 players to more than 90 members.
The increased personnel allowed the coach to enter four teams in the Nelson Mandela Bay winter leagues. Three of these comprise intermediate to advanced players while the fourth consists wholly of beginners.
Among their most impressive runs this season was annexing the trophy at an intervarsity competition at Rhodes University in Makhanda.
Though USSA promotion had been their main goal, the coach was “a bit disappointed” at not medalling this year.
“But I do know that there is still a lot of room for improvement and we will continue to work hard to try to do even better next year.” — Full Stop Communications
Madibaz tennis team hit back at USSAs to earn promotion
Image: SUPPLIED
The Madibaz shrugged off a nervy start to string together a series of impressive wins in the USSA tennis tournament to qualify for the A-section next year.
After two tough ties against Tuks and Kovsies went against them, the players from Mandela University hit their straps in the remaining fixtures.
They beat the University of Limpopo 7-2, Sol Plaatje University 8-1 and North West University Mahikeng 8-1 to finish third in their pool and fifth in the B-section to earn that vital promotion for 2025.
Coach Sandro Malgas said his charges’ “desire” had been key as they overcame a jittery start to run away with the rest of their ties.
“They never lost the belief that they could earn promotion and started to play like a team who wanted it more than anyone else,” he said.
“We picked up our intensity and the team spirit grew stronger as we secured the wins that got us over the line.”
The charge to the top section was led by Gerswin Williams, who won five singles matches and three mixed doubles encounters without suffering any losses.
“Gerswin showed real determination and fight, and did Madibaz tennis proud with some great tennis throughout,” Malgas said.
Captains Jensen Pletschke and Jade Singleton brought calmness to the team while offering advice and encouragement at changeovers.
The coach acknowledged that moving up to the USSA A-section to round off a successful year was a major boost for the club.
He now has his eye on growing the code at the institution even more while also luring top players.
In the space of 12 months, the club has already grown from 37 players to more than 90 members.
The increased personnel allowed the coach to enter four teams in the Nelson Mandela Bay winter leagues. Three of these comprise intermediate to advanced players while the fourth consists wholly of beginners.
Among their most impressive runs this season was annexing the trophy at an intervarsity competition at Rhodes University in Makhanda.
Though USSA promotion had been their main goal, the coach was “a bit disappointed” at not medalling this year.
“But I do know that there is still a lot of room for improvement and we will continue to work hard to try to do even better next year.” — Full Stop Communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Cricket
Sport
Soccer
Rugby