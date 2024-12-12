Siblings Nathan and Kaylee du Preez shine in karate
A sport of discipline which has become a passion for St Dominic’s Priory pupils
Siblings Nathan and Kaylee du Preez have received top honours at national and international level this year and hope to do even better in 2025.
Nathan received his Karate SA colours, while Kaylee was awarded her Proteas colours when she represented SA at the UFAK Region South Championships in Namibia in June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.