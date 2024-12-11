Victory Raceway recently held their end-of-season awards evening at Westview Sports Club where a gala dinner was held to honour the season's achievements.
The occasion was also used to present provincial colours to qualifying drivers.
The results of the club and regional championship were:
Club Championships (nine rounds)
1600 Saloons: 3 E515 Deon Kretzmann 503 points; 2 E133/SA3 Reghard Joubert 511 points; 1 E78/SA2 Keegan Ellard 673 points
1660 Modified Saloons: 3 E173 Chanell van Tonder 443 points; 2 E777 Pieter le Roux 568 points; 1 E46 Marthinus Muller 720
2.1 Modified Saloons: 3 E49 Johan Knoessen 282 points; 2 E154 Rimon Landman 607 points; 1 E7/SA2 Damon Miles 620 points
Hot Rods: 3 E20 Marilie Britz 394 points; 2 E84 Nandor Kleyweght 534 points; 1 E611 Tiaan Oliphant 770 Points
Heavy Metals: 3 E67 Andries Olwagen 508 points; 2 E157 Jaco Pitout 514 points; 1 E528/SA1 Pierre van der Berg 597 points
American Saloons: 3 E48 Ruzanne Jansen 547 points; 2 E97/SA3 Juan Roesstorff 654 points; 1 E99/SA1 Pieta Victor 797 points
Regional Championships (six rounds)
1600 Saloons: 3 E47/SA1 Daniel Renison 322 points; 2 C133/SA3 Reghard Joubert 339 points; 1 E79/SA2 Keegan Ellard 456 points
1660 Modified Saloons: 3 E777 Pieter le Roux 409 points; 2 C126/SA3 Jason Drake 424 points; 1 E46 Marthinus Muller 459 points
2.1 Modified Saloons: 3 C143 Branden McPherson 362 points; 2 E7/SA2 Damon Miles 398 points; 1 E154 Rimon Landman 430 points
Hot Rods: 3 E28/SA1 Jaco Aylward 282 points; 2 C84 Nandor Kleyweght 412 points; 1 E611 Tiaan Oliphant 507 points
Heavy Metals: 3 E157 Jaco Pitout 328 points; 2 C96 Dane van Tonder 382 points; 1 E528/SA1 Pierre van der Berg 422 points
American Saloons: 3 E48 Ruzanne Jansen 413 points; 2 E97/SA3 Juan Roesstorff 421 points; 1 E60 Rohan van Vuuren 423 points
HeraldLIVE
Victory Raceway drivers honoured at gala dinner
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
