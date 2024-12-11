PE Oval Track Raceway held their end-of-year prize-giving at their clubhouse situated behind the racetrack last weekend.
It was the ideal opportunity to celebrate another successful year, as all club championship winners were inducted into their impressive wall of fame.
Their last race of the season is on December 16 with R10,000 prize money for various classes up for grabs.
The results of the club, regional and SA championships are as follows
Club Championships
Junior Hot Rods: 3 Justin Fourie 552 points, 2 Tyde Geddes 562, 1 Quade de Lange 616
1660 Stock Saloons: 3 Reghardt Joubert 519, 2 Deon Kretzmann 543, 1 Keegan Ellard 664
1660 Modified Saloons: 3 Charne’ Schuin 529, 2 Jason Brink 637, 1 Jason Drake 787
2.1 Modified Saloons: 3 Malcolm Els 380, 2 Dawid Grundlingh 428, 1 Branden McPherson 501
Hot Rods: 3 Carel van Huysteen 320, 2 Nandor Kleywegt 450, 1 Tiaan Oliphant 597
Heavy Metals: 3 Jaco Pitout 556, 2 Andries Olwagen 621, 1 Dane van Tonder 737 Points
V8 American Saloons: 3 Dawid Joubert 362, 2 Wayne Holland 427, Ruzanne Jansen 522
Regional Championships (six rounds, only PEOTR positions)
1600 Saloons: 2 Reghardt Joubert
1660 Modified Saloons: 2 Jason Drake
2.1 Modified Saloons: 3 Branden McPherson
Hot Rods: 2 Nandor Kleywegt
Heavy Metals: 3 Jaco Pitout, 2 Dane van Tonder
SA Championship
1600 Saloons: 3 Reghardt Joubert, 2 Keegan Ellard
1660 Modified Saloons: 3 Jason Drake, 2 Ruhan Terblanche, 1 Jason Brink
HeraldLIVE
PEOTR celebrates at end of year prize giving
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
