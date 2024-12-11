The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust paid tribute to 18 sporting personalities at a black-tie gala dinner held at the Old Grey Club’s John Lynch Hall recently.
PE Sports Legends Trust honours 18 sporting stars
Former Springbok rugby coach Allister Coetzee the guest of honour at black-tie event
Image: SUPPLIED
The Port Elizabeth Sports Legends Trust paid tribute to 18 sporting personalities at a black-tie gala dinner held at the Old Grey Club’s John Lynch Hall recently.
The trust, founded in 2015, once again hosted a successful event, with newly appointed Eastern Province Elephants and former Springbok rugby coach Allister Coetzee the guest of honour.
The recipients of the 2024 awards covered many different sporting codes, with each nominee having played a significant role in their sporting careers.
The trust also presented a special award to long-serving golf coach Mkhuseli Colin Mavuso, who is based in the Port Alfred region.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality sport, recreation, arts & culture head, councillor Bongikile Mankahle, gave a well-received message of support for the trust and nominees.
The award recipients were Ian Schovell (hockey), Donovan Reid (cricket and football), Ganief Modien (football), Wendell Domingo (hockey), Gary Dolley (hockey), Desmond Muller (darts), Hennie Japtha (football), Eugenie Stallenberg (tennis, table tennis), Belinda Le Minnie-Scott (hockey), Danny January (bodybuilding), Gert Whitebooi (rugby), Dan Kayser (rugby), Edward Perrow (football, cricket), Surendra Mike Vaghmaria (table tennis, cricket), Roland Dace (athletics, football), Sylvester Gardner (ballroom dancing, golf), Alwyn Leo (athletics) and Mkhuseli Colin Mavuso (special award for golf).
Chair Richard Draai delivered a brief history of the trust, which was followed by an inspiring talk from Coetzee.
Coetzee related aspects of his career as a top player as well as his stints as a leading coach for Super Rugby teams in Japan and as head coach of Namibia’s national team.
Using “wisdom” in all decision-making was a key aspect of his philosophy.
Coetzee emphasised that the life of a player and a coach was never easy and it became harder with each step up the ladder of success.
He praised the present Springbok team, while also reminding everyone of the cyclic nature of sporting achievements.
Coetzee is keen to bring dissenting parties in EP rugby together to get behind the team and support rugby in the city.
Entertaining guests, with Lee Anne Vasi as the programme director, was Kariega’s Alvera de Vos, who captivated with her soulful singing.
There was also a surprise appearance by Cape Town’s “Golden Voice” Fagrie Isaacs, who is now No 1 on the SA Top 40 hits with his debut single.
He is preparing for his show at The Boardwalk on December 20.
The trust’s Graeme Sauls expressed his delight on behalf of the trust and thanked loyal sponsors for their support.
The trust will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2025, with plans for the milestone to be put in place soon.
The trust’s fundraising Golf Day is scheduled for April 3 2025 at the Humewood Golf Club.
This event will kick-start the celebrations to follow and will again include the event for Unsung Heroines. — PE Sports Legend Trust
