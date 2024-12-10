Sport

Melikhaya Frans, Danielle Wild biggest winners at 1City Marathon

Ikhamva Athletics Club runner happy to end year with victory in home event

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 10 December 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay road runner Melikhaya Frans and Zimbabwean Danielle Wild were the biggest winners in this year’s 1City Marathon at the Fairview Racecourse in Greenbushes on Saturday.

Frans, 34, of Ikhamva Athletics Club, sprinted to the finish line to cross first in the men’s 42km race in two hours, 20 minutes and six seconds...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jay-Z responds to rape allegations, calling it blackmail | NewsNation Prime
Syrian rebels topple Assad regime, difficult times lie ahead | REUTERS

Most Read