Border U19s hoping to gain promotion at PE Golf Club

Border Golf Union is excited about the prospects of their U19 team competing in GolfRSA's U19 interprovincial tournament at the PE Golf Club in Gqeberha from Monday to Friday next week.
SA's top juniors will be displayed in this breeding-ground event that has produced many professionals playing on various world tours.
Border's young team will aim to win the B section and gain promotion to the A section to compete for top A section honours on their home course in 2026 when six of the current eight players will still qualify.
Border's challenge will be spearheaded by 15-year-old golfing phenomenon Benjamin Weber.
He made history earlier in 2024 when, at 14, he shot nine-under par in the SA Amateur to become the youngest winner of the Proudfoot Trophy at Royal Johannesburg's East Course.
Anyone who has played there will know what a beast the East Course is and will have a better understanding of how big a feat that was.
Weber is now ranked the sixth U19 in the country.
This young team have no less than five more players aged 15, made up of 39th-ranked Kyle van der Bergh, Blake Horsley, Arron Louw, Thomas Lyon and Kaylim Padayachee.
The team is rounded out by the two “seniors” — Hisharm Pillay, 18, and team captain Luke Moore, 17.
Moore is ranked 35th and has enjoyed a breakout year, highlighted by winning the GolfRSA National Champion of Champions final at Peacanwood Golf Estate a few months ago.
Even though this team are young they possess an abundance of experience as Weber, Moore and Van der Bergh have been in the open Border team for the last three years, and Louw and Lyon gained their open Border team selection in September.
The team will be managed by Border Golf Union president Udesh Pillay, who also has many years of playing and managing experience.
He understands the pressures and nuances of matchplay golf and is well equipped to keep his young charges calm and primed.
Their main opposition will come from KwaZulu-Natal and Ekurhuleni.
KwaZulu-Natal were relegated from the A section last year and have 29th-ranked Harry Clayton as their top player. They are a team which has strength in depth.
Ekurhuleni, who will be led by eighth-ranked Marno Lange, also have much experience and will be a tough nut to crack.
Border fixtures:
Monday: vs KZN and Northern Cape
Tuesday: Bye
Wednesday: vs Ekurhuleni and Limpopo
Thursday: vs Mpumalanga
Friday: vs Free State. — Border Golf Union
HeraldLIVE
Border U19s hoping to gain promotion at PE Golf Club
Young players raring to compete in interprovincial tournament
Image: Randell Roskruge
