The fourth and final round of the East Cape Off-Road Championship took place in sweltering conditions on the outskirts of Despatch on Saturday.
The event, based at Johnny’s Pit Stop, comprised an early morning time-trial followed by three tough laps of a 38km course across a mix of fast-flowing sandy sections combined with rocky technical sections.
It was well supported, drawing a good number of spectators to the many spectator points.
Off-road racing is on the up and gaining more and more competitors and supporters with much anticipation for round three of the World Rally Raid Championship scheduled to take place at Sun City from May 18-24 2025.
Mark Reid capped off a consistent season in his single-seater 2l Gecko, putting in another good performance to win round four on Saturday as well as take first place overall in the driver’s championship.
The top 10 finishers in the overall driver’s championship were: 1 Mark Reid (Gecko 2l), 2 Grant Watkins (Zarco 4l), 3 Noel Acton (Orco), 4 Henry van Rooyen (GMP Special), 5 Lionel Acton (Jimco), 6 Gerhard van der Linde (Raceco 3l), 7 Quentin Lessing (Century CRT V8), 8 Louis de Lange (unknown), 9 Wynand Rose (Sandmaster), 10 Derek Wilmot (Beetle).
HeraldLIVE
Final round of East Cape Off-Road Championship concludes
Image: BRENDAN KELLY/MOTOR MOUTH
The fourth and final round of the East Cape Off-Road Championship took place in sweltering conditions on the outskirts of Despatch on Saturday.
The event, based at Johnny’s Pit Stop, comprised an early morning time-trial followed by three tough laps of a 38km course across a mix of fast-flowing sandy sections combined with rocky technical sections.
It was well supported, drawing a good number of spectators to the many spectator points.
Off-road racing is on the up and gaining more and more competitors and supporters with much anticipation for round three of the World Rally Raid Championship scheduled to take place at Sun City from May 18-24 2025.
Mark Reid capped off a consistent season in his single-seater 2l Gecko, putting in another good performance to win round four on Saturday as well as take first place overall in the driver’s championship.
The top 10 finishers in the overall driver’s championship were: 1 Mark Reid (Gecko 2l), 2 Grant Watkins (Zarco 4l), 3 Noel Acton (Orco), 4 Henry van Rooyen (GMP Special), 5 Lionel Acton (Jimco), 6 Gerhard van der Linde (Raceco 3l), 7 Quentin Lessing (Century CRT V8), 8 Louis de Lange (unknown), 9 Wynand Rose (Sandmaster), 10 Derek Wilmot (Beetle).
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby