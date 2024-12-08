Lando Norris won the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to secure McLaren's first Formula One constructors' title since 1998 after teammate Oscar Piastri collided with Max Verstappen on the opening lap and finished 10th.
Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third for Ferrari, the only team that could have beaten McLaren to the championship.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth in his last race for Mercedes before joining Leclerc at Ferrari next season.
Red Bull's Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive drivers' title in Las Vegas last month, was sixth.
Norris wins Abu Dhabi GP to secure McLaren's first constructors' title since 1998
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images
