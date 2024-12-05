Final round of East Cape Off-Road Club Championship beckons

The recently rejuvenated East Cape Off-Road Club will be having the last round of their club championship in the bush on the outskirts of Despatch this weekend with the race headquarters and service park once again based at Johnny’s Pit-Stop alongside the R367 link road to Kariega.
Catering for all forms of off-road cars, bakkies and buggies, it promises to be an exciting day out for the whole family with the first cars going off at 9am on Saturday.
Unfortunately a clash of dates with an enduro event has reduced the number of motorcycle entries, which has led to the cancellation of the motorcycle and quad bike section of the weekend's racing action.
The race organisers have once again chosen a course layout that will challenge all competitors over three laps, with a mix of high-speed, flat sandy sections as well as rugged rocky, suspension-breaking sections with many elevation changes.
With just one round of the 2024 season remaining, the overall drivers’ championship standings are: 1 Mark Reid, 2 Grant Watkins, 3 Noel Acton, 4 Henry van Rooyen, 5 Lionel Acton, 6 Quentin Lessing, 7 Louie de Lange, 8 Gerhard van de Linde, 9 Derek Wilmot.
Grant and Greg Watkins will be hoping for a faultless run in their magnificent Zarco twin-seater powered by a Lexus 4-litre as they chase championship leader Mark Reid in his single-seater VW-powered Geco.
East London-based competitor Quentin Lessing will not be making the trip down to Despatch as he will be taking part in the iconic Border 100 endurance circuit race at the famous East London Grand Prix Circuit on Saturday afternoon.
There is no cost for spectators and there will be food and beverages available to purchase at the venue.
Upcoming events:
December 7: EC Off-Road Racing at Johnny’s Pit Stop near Despatch; Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Track on Victoria Drive; Border 100 in East London at the Grand Prix Circuit; Slake Enduro at Slipperfields
December 14: Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 15: Spinning, Stance Sound-off at Aldo Scribante Raceway
December 16: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR on Mission Road, Greenbushes; Cars and Coffee at Speedyquip at 3 Prince Alfred Road, North End.
December 27: Dirt Oval Racing, the Atta Victor Memorial Race at Victory Raceway.
December 28-30: Trans Agulhas Inflatable Powerboat Race from Plettenberg Bay to the Strand.
HeraldLIVE
Final round of East Cape Off-Road Club Championship beckons
Watkins duo will be hoping for a faultless run as they chase leader
Image: Brendan Kelly/ Motor Mouth
