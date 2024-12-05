ECM North End dealer principal Dale Cuthbert said the group was proud to be associated with this world-class event and looking forward to a great turnout, and some “good, clean fun for the whole family to enjoy”.
“We have had an outstanding long-standing relationship with The Herald, and The Herald Cycle Tour for many years, basically from the beginning.
“It has always been an honour to be part of this event. The level of excellence of the event delivered by the organisers makes it a pleasure for us to partner as ‘Delivering Excellence’ is very much a part of our DNA,” Cuthbert said.
Partnering with the 2025 The Herald Cycle Tour also makes perfect sense for ECM because of its drive to support local.
“Partnering with a real, home-grown Eastern Cape event and seeing how well it has grown over the years makes it very easy for us as a group to keep our partnership.
“The participant numbers have grown exponentially along with the entrants and visitors from various other parts of the country.”
Some of the ECM-sponsored vehicles that will support The Herald Cycle Tour 2025 are the Next-Gen Ford Ranger (Single Turbo and Bi-Turbo variants across the range), Next Gen Ford Everest (Adventure vehicle of the Year), All New Ford Territory (known for its space and versatility), and the underestimated, punch-packing Ford Puma (available in Titanium and ST derivatives).
Entries for the Herald Cycle Tour close at midday on February 3.
To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
Riders who tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can enter as an Ultimate Quest participant.
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
SPONSORED CONTENT
ECM have fantastic Ford line-up for The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy
Image: Richard Pearce
The Eastern Cape Motor Group (ECM) will once again provide valuable operational support as the official vehicle sponsor for the upcoming The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy 2025.
The 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour includes mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday February 9, and road races at Pollok Beach on Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16.
The prime Ford line-up of the latest vehicles on the market is bound to turn some heads as support vehicles, which include lead vehicles for the elite riders, as well as other vehicles tasked with route checks, route markings and other travel logistics.
ECM North End dealer principal Dale Cuthbert said the group was proud to be associated with this world-class event and looking forward to a great turnout, and some “good, clean fun for the whole family to enjoy”.
“We have had an outstanding long-standing relationship with The Herald, and The Herald Cycle Tour for many years, basically from the beginning.
“It has always been an honour to be part of this event. The level of excellence of the event delivered by the organisers makes it a pleasure for us to partner as ‘Delivering Excellence’ is very much a part of our DNA,” Cuthbert said.
Partnering with the 2025 The Herald Cycle Tour also makes perfect sense for ECM because of its drive to support local.
“Partnering with a real, home-grown Eastern Cape event and seeing how well it has grown over the years makes it very easy for us as a group to keep our partnership.
“The participant numbers have grown exponentially along with the entrants and visitors from various other parts of the country.”
Some of the ECM-sponsored vehicles that will support The Herald Cycle Tour 2025 are the Next-Gen Ford Ranger (Single Turbo and Bi-Turbo variants across the range), Next Gen Ford Everest (Adventure vehicle of the Year), All New Ford Territory (known for its space and versatility), and the underestimated, punch-packing Ford Puma (available in Titanium and ST derivatives).
Entries for the Herald Cycle Tour close at midday on February 3.
To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
Riders who tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can enter as an Ultimate Quest participant.
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby