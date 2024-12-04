Season concludes at Amatola Rally in Hogsback

The Petrefuel Algoa Rally Club Championship came to an end at the weekend at the Amatola Rally in the sleepy village of Hogsback with round six being a night rally on Friday night and round seven a day rally on Saturday, with both rounds racing through the forests surrounding Hogsback.
The drama started immediately on Friday as the scheduled 8pm start had to be delayed due to the heavy mist that blanketed the area from early evening.
The first cars eventually started at about 9.30pm and immediately the teams realised what challenges lay ahead on the technical course that had been laid out, with the cars feeling underpowered due to the high altitude, which also led to a couple of the competitors battling nausea in the misty conditions.
Unfortunately, the mist worsened as the night wore on and the race organisers, due to safety concerns, decided to end the night rally after the second stage.
Deon Kretzmann and navigator Jason Schreiber in a Toyota Etios emerged as the winners with East London’s Oliver de Man and Shanay Roebuck in a Toyota Corolla taking second place, followed by the VW Polo of Riekus Schmidt and Marco Griessel in third.
During Saturday's final round of the championship, the teams were once again tested to the limit with many of the cars suffering suspension damage, leading to only seven out of the original 20 starters managing to complete the entire rally.
The national pairing of Neels Vosloo and Rikus Fourie put in yet another polished performance to bring their Hella-backed VW Polo home in first place overall to end off a relatively dominant all-round season and be crowned 2024 Algoa Rally Club Champions.
Kretzmann and Schreiber enjoyed their best season yet and came home in second place in the Triple LLL Plant Hire Etios, finishing the rally 25 seconds behind the Hella Polo and taking second place in the championship as well.
Defending champions Juan and Tarryn van Rooyen in their Innova VW Polo were back on pace after a somewhat inconsistent season to round out the podium positions in Hogsback and ended seventh in the championship.
An excited Kretzmann, after his second-place finish, said: “It was great to rally in a new area where none of us had raced before, with beautiful mountains and forests as well as some great spectator points where the crowds could see multiple cars on stage for long periods.
“The layout consisted of fast-flowing stages with a few high-speed crests that thrilled the spectators, mixed with some very technical bits with no room for error.
“ In the night rally, the navigators had to remain calm and focused in the mist as it was so easy to get lost.”
Overall championship standings:
Overall winners: 1 Neels Vosloo & Rikus Fourie — Hella VW Polo; 2 Deon Kretzmann & Jason Schreiber — Triple LLL Plant Hire Toyota Etios; 3 Francois Vermaak & Handré van Schalkwyk — Daniel Pienaar VW Golf A1
Driver & Navigator Championship
ARC 1 for 4WD cars: 1 Nick Davidson & Henry Adams; 2 Wade van Zummeren & Ashley Bezuidenhout; 3 Martin van Zummeren & James Johnson
ARC 3 for cars under 2000cc 2WD: 1 Johan Viljoen & Juane’ Viljoen; 2 Oliver de Man & Roxanne Bartle; 3 Herman Bernhardt & Ingrid Jeacocks
ARC 4 for cars under 1600cc 2WD: 1 Neels Vosloo & Rikus Fourie; 2 Deon Kretzmann & Jason Schreiber; 3 Juan van Rooyen & Tarryn van Rooyen
ARC 5 for cars under 1500cc 2WD: 1 Francois Vermaak & Handré van Schalkwyk; 2 Winley Martin & Kaylin Kapp; 3 Riekus Schmidt & Marco Griessel
Algoa Rally Club Golden Award for 20 years or more service: Neville Bartle, Sam van den Berg, Ronald and June Scott, Joe and Martie Fourie, Selwyn Robinson, Keith Coleman, Bryan Heine, Mark Irvine and Rikus Fourie.
HeraldLIVE
Season concludes at Amatola Rally in Hogsback
Tough conditions for night and day races in forests surrounding sleepy village
Image: Darryl Kukard – Motor Mouth
