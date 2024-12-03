Sport

Lunga returning to his Eastern Cape roots

Trainer set to hit the restart button at Fairview

By Henk Steenkamp - 03 December 2024
Champion jockey Richard Fourie with trainer Lunga Gila
HEADING HOME: Champion jockey Richard Fourie with trainer Lunga Gila
Image: CAPE RACING

Popular Lunga Gila will soon rejoin the training ranks at the Fairview race track in Greenbushes.

Gila, born and bred in the Eastern Cape, started his own stable as a trainer two seasons ago at Fairview.

He will be returning after a year in Cape Town.

Gila will saddle his last nine runners for his Western Cape stable at Wednesday’s Kenilworth meeting and would love to say goodbye with a winner.

“I want to thank Messrs Greg Bortz (chair  of Cape Racing), Justin Vermaak (Executive Racing & Bloodstock) and Hollywoodbets for all their support.

“I was treated very well and enjoyed my stint in Cape Town. I decided to move back to the Eastern Cape purely due to family reasons.

“I want to be closer to my family who needs me,” Gila said.

In his debut 2022/2023 season at Fairview he ended with the third highest win percentage.

He started in January this year as the first black trainer ever in the Western Cape, like in the Eastern Cape, and is proud of what he achieved.

“It think I’ve done well in the Western Cape as a small stable with the stock I had.”

Gila will now press the restart button at Fairview.

Anyone interested in supporting the stable can contact Lunga on the Facebook page of Lunga Gila Racing Stables.

