HeraldLIVE
Baard wants to correct team’s failure at USSA cricket champs
Image: SUPPLIED
Madibaz all-rounder Ian Baard wants to help his team return to the A-section of the University Sports SA (USSA) tournament when they play their peers in Bloemfontein next week.
The 21-year-old has been one of the standout players in the Mandela University side this season and will be a vital cog in their machine in Bloemfontein from December 2 to 6.
Baard has naturally set himself some personal goals with bat and ball, but with two USSA tournaments and a Varsity Cricket competition under his belt, he also sees himself in a mentorship role.
“It’s important for me to perform well, but I feel I can also play a role in assisting the young players in the team, especially those in their first tournament,” he said.
“By sharing my experiences, I think I can guide them in the right direction as they try to achieve the goals they have set themselves.”
Baard, a soon-to-be accountant, always strives for victory and feels his energy and discipline can rub off on others.
“My default mode is to push the team towards their goals and when we are all in sync and knowing what we want to achieve, we are the best at what we do.
“The hard work I put in, for instance at the gym or doing extra work after practices, has always had a positive effect on the guys as I see them taking those examples and doing the same.”
The all-rounder has special memories from his first USSA week in 2022, when they were on track to beat UCT before the rain came down, followed by victory over the formidable Tuks outfit, in which he grabbed four wickets.
But those highlights were tempered by their 2023 showing which, he acknowledges, was not their best.
That misfire resulted in their relegation to the B-section.
“We feel we can improve our performances, so the goal is absolutely to work our way back into the A-section,” he said.
Besides skills and big-match temperament, he added that communication within the team was critical on this journey.
“The most important thing I’ve learnt during the last three years is the need to talk to each other before and after games; speak about what’s working for us and what is not.
“When everyone is on the same page with all cylinders firing at the same time, then I believe we are at our best.”
This approach, under coach Garth Anderson, has seen them go unbeaten in the Nelson Mandela Bay Premier League this season.
“We are really in a good space at the moment and my highlight of the season so far is not necessarily the statistics of the matches, but how the team has gelled,” he said.
“I’m really proud of the boys and how far we’ve come because we understand each other so well that making the next move has become instinctive.”
This growing maturity will come under the microscope in Bloemfontein, where more than one googly is expected.
“We know it will be hot, which will test our fitness,” Baard, confirming they had received help and guidance in this regard from the on-campus Madibaz High-Performance Complex, said.
“Skill-wise, we have bowled and hit enough balls to know what we need to do in every situation the game can throw at us.”
He added it was vital to trust the process that had brought them success this season.
“We’ve proven we can make this strategy work so we must just keep believing in that.
“As I said before, talking to one another is important and once your team know your goals, you can work together to achieve them.” — Full Stop Communications
