Aldo Scribante Raceway celebrates 50 years in style

Perfect weather conditions and full fields across all classes added to the spectacular weekend of racing as Algoa Motorsport Club celebrated 50 years of racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway where the crowds were treated to almost 14 hours of on-track racing action across both sprint and endurance races for both cars and motorcycles.
Tristin Pienaar, 18, from Paarl, racing a BMW S1000RR, had to work extremely hard to claim his second victory in the Klinicare Pharmacies PE200 motorcycle race after being pushed hard for 40 laps by Kewyn Snyman and Jonny Towers on their Honda CBR1000s, as well as Arushen Moodley and Ronald Slamet on Yamaha R1s and Dave Endicott on a Kawasaki ZX10.
Pienaar’s name will be engraved onto the prestigious 100-year-old Woolavington Trophy as well as the Index-of-Performance winner Jacques Ackermann.
Young Craig Benn, racing in his first Klinicare Pharmacies PE100, continues to impress as he came home in first place overall on his 300cc Kawasaki Ninja after 20 laps around the 2.48km circuit, with Abdul Essack claiming the Index-of-Performance award.
On four-wheels, it was a jubilant win for Ian Riddle and Jeandré Marais driving a VW SupaPolo in the Syrabix Recycling PE 3-Hour Endurance race as they got the better of four-time winner Nick Davidson, who was partnered in 2024 by his daughter Kelsey.
Unfortunately, their VW SuperPolo ran into problems during the late stage of the race, resulting in an extended pit-stop to replace the battery.
This stop allowed the ever-consistent pair of Hennie Trollip and Jimmy Dunn to come home in second place and also scoop the sought-after Index-of-Performance award once again.
Eric Saloman and Gavin Gorman, in their superb ELF SO6 sports car, matched the pace of the front runners for most of the race but an unfortunate gearbox failure resulted in them retiring the car in the late stages.
In the season-ending Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge for historic, classic and retro cars, Aidan Barnard in his Opel Kadette put in a faultless driving display to claw back his one-point deficit in the championship standings to win the 2024 championship, with Barry Spriggs finishing in second place, followed by Rane Berry in third.
Results:
Cellucity Modified Saloons:
Overall: 1 Ian Riddle — VW SupaPolo, 2 Shaun Gradwell — BMW E36, 3 Elan Buchman — VW Golf & GTI
Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge:
Class A: 1 Chris Nell — Ford Capri V8
Class C: 1 Ryno Burger — Alfa Romeo, 2 Aiden Barnard — Opel Kadette, 3 Rane Berry — Datsun Skyline
Class D: 1 Neil Stephen — Opel Manta, 2 Tiaan Kleinhans — Ford Escort, 3 Barry Spriggs — Ford Escort
Class E: 1 Aubrey Burger — Alfa Romeo
Class F: 1 Johan Marais — Ford Anglia
Class X: 1 Vance Kearney — VW Scirocco
Historic Class: 1 Wayne Botha — Ford Escort
Retro Class: 1 Ian Oberholzer — Volvo 850, 2 Joel Steenekamp — Opel Kadett, 3 Alwyn Kretzmann
CBR 150/250cc Motorcycles Endurance
Junior class: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Ethan Diener, 3 Caden Weise
Clubman class: 1 Mitch Robinson, 2 Kirsty Oberholzer, 3 Kiara Potgieter
250 class 1 Abdul Essack, 2 Andrew Liebenberg, 3 Giovanni Massa
PE 100 Motorcycles: 1 Craig Benn — Kawasaki Ninja, 2 Adrian Soloman and J Linaker — Kawasaki Ninja, 3rd John Kosterman — GSX1100R
PE 200 Motorcycles Endurance race: 1 Tristin Pienaar — BMW S1000R, 2 Kewyn Snyman & Jonny Towers — CBR1000, 3 David Enticott — Kawasaki ZX10RR
Motorcycle sprint races:
600cc class: 1 Jonny Towers — Honda CBR, 2 Graigen Nel — Yamaha R6, 3 Matthew Hart — Ethan Diener — Yamaha R6
Unlimited class: 1 Kewyn Snyman — Honda CBR1000, 2 Tristin Pienaar — BMW S1000R, 3 Arushen Moodley — Yamaha R1
Botts Class: 1 Mario Ferreira — KTM RC390
300cc Class: 1 Dylan Grobler — Kawasaki ZX3, 2 Craig Benn — Kawasaki Ninja, 3 Adrian Solomon — Kawasaki Ninja
650 Twin class: 1 Hilton Redlinghuys, 2 Reinhhardt Burnett — Kawasaki ER6, 3 Abdul Essack — Suzuki SV650
Historics: 1 Jamie Hall — Suzuki SRAD, 2 Mornay Kock — Yamaha YZF, 3 John Kosteman — Suzuki GSX1100R
Powersport class: 1 Rob Halgreen
Breakfast Run class: 1 Zander Taljaard — Honda CBR600RR, 2 Dean Gabriels — Yamaha R6, 3 Derek Hendricks — Suzuki GSXR
Syrabix Recycling 3-Hour Endurance: 1 Ian Riddle & Jeandré Marais — VW SupaPolo, 2 Hennie Trollip & Jimmy Dunn — Lotus 7, 3 Kelsey Davidson & Nick Davidson — VW SupaPolo
HeraldLIVE
Aldo Scribante Raceway celebrates 50 years in style
Non-stop sprint and endurance races for cars and motorcycles keep crowds enthralled
Image: DARRYL KUKARD
