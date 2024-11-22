“Glenryck is proud to support The Herald Cycle Tour because we believe in building healthier communities and fostering memorable experiences through active lifestyles.
Glenryck provides much-needed protein kick for The Herald Cycle Tour 2025
Image: BERNA ULAY-WALTERS
Riders of The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy 2025 will be getting a healthy protein boost from Glenryck, which is supporting the 39th edition of the popular Eastern Cape racing event.
The Herald Cycle Tour consists of mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday February 9, and road races at Pollok Beach on Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16.
Glenryck is a great fit for the cycle tour, since the brand is focused on promoting wellness, accessible nutrition, and community connection, Glenryck sales executive Sakkie Luther said.
“Glenryck is proud to support The Herald Cycle Tour because we believe in building healthier communities and fostering memorable experiences through active lifestyles.
“This partnership aligns with our mission to encourage wellness and engagement within the community.
“By offering high-quality, nutrient-dense foods, we make balanced, active living more attainable, supporting overall wellness for individuals and families alike,” Luther said.
Glenryck products deliver essential nutrients, including lean protein and omega-3s, that support athletes, like cyclists, by sustaining energy levels and endurance.
“Our products offer lean protein, which is crucial for muscle endurance and recovery.
“During long rides, Glenryck’s protein content helps maintain muscle mass and wards off fatigue, while omega-3s promote joint health and reduce inflammation, enhancing both endurance and comfort,” Luther said.
African Pioneer Marine (APM) acquired the brand Glenryck in 2020, and the South African icon has been around for more than 80 years.
“Looking ahead, Glenryck anticipates a growing focus on personalised nutrition for athletes, with an emphasis on sustainable, high-quality protein sources.
“As athletes increasingly recognise the impact of diet on both their performance and recovery, we expect trends toward nutrient-dense foods that not only fuel endurance but also support long-term health.
“We’re excited to provide cyclists with nutritious, ethically sourced options that align with this evolving approach to athlete wellness,” Luther said.
Entries for the Herald Cycle Tour close at midday on February 3. To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
