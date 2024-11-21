Jarvis leads young guns chasing glory in SA PGA Championship at St Francis Links

South African golf will celebrate one of its most prestigious titles when the South African PGA Championship, sponsored by African Bank, tees off at St Francis Links on Thursday morning, with a field showcasing some of the brightest young stars in the local game.
And none more so than Casey Jarvis, who finished second in this event in 2022 and returns a vastly more experienced player after a year on the DP World Tour.
“It feels great to be back on the Sunshine Tour. I love the golf course as well and it’s looking very good. I’m looking forward to going out there this week and having a bit of fun,” said Jarvis.
The 21-year-old wants to draw on everything this year has taught him, including the experience of playing in his first Major at the US Open.
“The courses are very difficult on the DP World Tour so you have to manage your game very well. I’ve learnt course management and how to manage my game under pressure, and generally how to deliver on those good shots when you need them. But I’ve also learnt a lot about life in general,” said Jarvis.
George Coetzee continues his comeback from injury and returns to the tournament he won for the second time in 2022.
Jaco van Zyl tees it up as a three-time winner of the South African PGA Championship, and Rupert Kaminski returns as the defending champion having last year added his name to a trophy that includes Gary Player, Ernie Els, Mark McNulty, David Frost, Nick Price, Louis Oosthuizen and Americans Hale Irwin and Corey Pavin.
That’s a list that the likes of Jarvis would certainly like to add his name to as well.
“This is a tournament that means a lot to us as South Africans. I would love to join some of the names on that trophy. I have finished second here before so I’d like to go one better this year.”
African Bank’s sponsorship of this tournament is certainly apt considering the investment it represents in the future of the Sunshine Tour and its rising stars.
Kyle de Beer tees it up as the current leader on the Fortress Rookie of the Year standings, while Nikhil Rama and Dylan Naidoo are also in the field this week.
“We are proud to have partnered with the Sunshine Tour and PGA Championship for the second year in a row. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to excellence, and we look forward to the prospect of continuing this impactful relationship,” said David Polkinghorne, Group Executive, Business Development (Business and Commercial) at African Bank.
“Golf is a wonderful metaphor for business with inherent challenges along the way. Being an entrepreneur has similar ups and downs.
“This is a journey which our founders understood, and which backs our belief in business, providing much-needed support as we help them grow. At African Bank, we want to empower businesses to make the best financial decisions at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey.”
The South African PGA Championship is also proudly supported by the Eastern Cape Parks & Tourism Agency (ECPTA), the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, the Kouga Local Municipality, Momentum and Cape St Francis Resort. — Michael Vlismas Media
