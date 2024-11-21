Aldo Scribante Raceway celebrates 50-year anniversary

Algoa Motorsport Club will be hosting their final race of the season in what promises to be an action-packed weekend of exciting entertainment.
With the 50th anniversary of the first event to ever take place at the Aldo Scribante Circuit being celebrated this weekend, there are sure to be some interesting stories to be told as many of the competitors who took part in the first event in November 1974 will be in attendance.
Included in the jam-packed race programme will be the Klinicare PE 100 Motorcycle Endurance race, the Klinicare PE 200 Endurance race, the Syrabix Recycling 3-Hour Endurance race, Cellucity Regional Modified Saloon racing, regional motorcycle racing and the final round of the Stu Davidson and Sons Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars.
Defending PE 200 motorcycle star Tristan Pienaar will once again make the trip up from Cape Town and will be hoping to have his name engraved on the huge Woolavington Cup, which dates back exactly 100 years and is the most prized motorsport trophy in the country, for a second time.
The motorcycle entries across the various classes are the best that have been seen since pre-Covid-19 days and it is encouraging to see the continued growth in their numbers.
Klinicare Pharmacies have once again joined forces with Algoa Motorsport Club and have sponsored the PE 100 and PE 200, with prize money up for grabs.
A highlight of the day will no doubt be the opportunity to see legendary superstar Arushen Moodley in action against 31 other riders in the open sprint races that will take place before the endurance races get going in the late afternoon.
The Syrabix Recycling 3-Hour Endurance race for cars is squaring up to be an intense battle upfront where four-time winner and defending champion Nick Davidson will be joined by his daughter Kelsey in their VW SupaPolo and PoloCup driver Jeandre Marais partners club chair Ian riddle in a similar VW SupaPolo.
Competitors and past winners Hennie Trollip and Jimmy Dunn in their giant-killing Lotus 7 return to Scribante and will be chasing overall as well index of performance victory.
Dean Ball, another past winner of this event, shares the drive with his son Timothy in their BMW 328Ti and will no doubt be contenders for overall honours.
All qualifying sessions are on Friday from 3.30pm and entrance is free.
Tickets at R60 per person for Saturday will be available at the main gate, which opens to the public at 6.30am.
Children under 12 enter for free.
The first race of the day is scheduled to start at 10am and the last race finishes at 9pm.
HeraldLIVE
Aldo Scribante Raceway celebrates 50-year anniversary
Image: Darryl Kukard
