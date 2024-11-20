Riders who register online before December 31, and are Standard Bank clients, stand a chance to win access to the Standard Bank VIP Lounge at the road race event on Sunday February 16.
HeraldLIVE
Win a TREK Top Fuel 5 bike with Standard Bank and The Herald Cycle Tour
Entries are open for 2025’s exciting races
Image: WERNER HILLS
Standard Bank is excited to connect with cyclists while gearing up for the action at the upcoming 2025 edition of The Herald Cycle Tour.
Entries have opened for The Herald Cycle Tour, fuelled by Astron Energy.
The tour consists of the mountain bike races at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday February 9, and the exciting road races at Pollok Beach on Saturday February 15 and Sunday February 16.
Standard Bank will again support The Herald Cycle Tour by creating a welcoming hospitality area for riders and their families at the road race events at Pollok Beach.
“Driving Africa’s growth is at the heart of everything we do.
“For that reason, Standard Bank sees The Herald Cycle Tour as an opportunity to not only support sustainable causes but also to connect with our clients, staff, stakeholders, communities and societies through impactful financial solutions and responsible business practices,” Standard Bank client coverage, personal and private banking Eastern Cape head Unathi Maqalekane said.
Riders who register online before December 31, and are Standard Bank clients, stand a chance to win access to the Standard Bank VIP Lounge at the road race event on Sunday February 16.
“The hospitality area allows us to enrich the overall event experience by offering premium service, comfort, and access.
“By joining our VIP lounge, riders can enjoy a great day filled with camaraderie, great conversations, and delicious food with their family and friends,” Maqalekane said.
In 2025, Standard Bank will also give away a TREK Top Fuel 5 (2025 model) bicycle, valued at a whopping R55,000, as a lucky draw prize for Standard Bank clients who are race entrants.
“Standard Bank is proud to be #MoreThanABank. This is why we get involved in initiatives that support sport.
“Our contribution to the development of sporting events such as The Herald Cycle Tour has helped elevate the role of sports in the Eastern Cape’s story,” Maqalekane said.
He said The Herald Cycle Tour also aligned with Standard Bank’s values.
“Our activities are guided by value drivers against which we assess our progress and impacts.
“Each edition of The Herald Cycle Tour drives socioeconomic progress and fosters community while supporting various charitable causes.”
Maqalekane, who will be entering The Herald Cycle Tour as a rider, encouraged his fellow Standard Bank colleagues to hop in the saddle too.
Entries have opened and will close at midday on February 3.
To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za.
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
