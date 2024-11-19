Nelson Mandela Bay athlete wants another crack at World Champs
Bronze winner Michelle Cremer determined to recover from back injury and compete again
Gqeberha’s Michelle Cremer wants to have another crack at world championship gold after recently securing third place at the World Triathlon Age-Group AquaBike Championships in Spain.
Competing in the 35-39 age category, Cremer put in a solid performance to finish as the third-fastest woman in the category, with a time of 1hr 43min 4sec...
