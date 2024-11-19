Frans finished fifth in 2024’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, clocking a time of 2:12:28, and also took the honour of being the first SA athlete to cross the finish line.
HeraldLIVE
Melikhaya Frans wins Forest Run Challenge 15km
Soccer reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Melikhanya Frans underlined his status as one of the metro’s leading road runners when he won the Forest Run Challenge 15km race on Saturday.
The Ikhamava Athletics Club runner clocked a time of 46 min 38 sec when he crossed the finish line at the Eastern Cape Regional Army Support Base in Willow Drive, Forest Hill.
The event was staged by the Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club.
Frans was closely followed by Nedbank Running Club’s Andile Motwana in 47:16, with Lithebe Menzeleli, from Ikhamva, taking third place in 48:08.
In the women’s race, Leigh Callaghan of Achilles Amateur Athletics Association won the 15km race after clocking a time of 1:00:40.
Seasoned Nedbank runner Ntombesintu Mfunzi settled for second place in 1:01:38.
She was followed by Kayla Nell, of Charlo Athletics Club, in third in 1.02.10.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Frans finished fifth in 2024’s Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, clocking a time of 2:12:28, and also took the honour of being the first SA athlete to cross the finish line.
The 34-year-old athlete recently defended his NMB Choose to Challenge 10km for the fifth consecutive “year.
“The race was lovely and I am happy with my time,” Frans said.
“The competition was tough, but I am pleased to have crossed the finish line first.
“This was the first time I took part in the Forest Challenge 15km race, the course was amazing, and I enjoyed it.”
Sibaleka Nani Athletics Club president, Selby Thabethe, said the club had already started its planning and preparation for 2024’s event.
“The race went well, we had more than 700 participants at this year’s event,” Thabethe said.
“The weather was good and there were no incidents reported.
“We appreciate all the help we get from our sponsors.
“We are hoping for a bigger event next year, we have already set a date for June 14 2025, at the same venue.
“We promise a much bigger and better race event come next year, we have already started with our preparations.”
The men’s 10km winners were: 1 Bongani Banda from Madibaz Athletics Club (32:54), 2 Sicelo Mashaba from Madibaz (33:02), 3 Oyama Ntantiso from Nedbank (33:06); Women: 1 Helde Marais from Muirite Strider (43:13), 2 Fredah Ncube from Madibaz (45:16), 3 Jene Banfield from Run 4 Christ Athletics Club (47:50).
HeraldLIVE
