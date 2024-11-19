Kabeli conquers the mountains again
Star cuts incredible 3:15:50 off his 2023 time in 100km Skyrun
Thato Kabeli added another big win to his resume by winning the 100km Skyrun, which started in Lady Grey.
He finished together with Douglas Pickard from KwaZulu-Natal in a time of 15:59:58 and took a massive 3:15:50 off his 2023 race, when he finished second...
