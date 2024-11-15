Sport

Victory Raceway event cancelled

By Herald Reporter - 15 November 2024
Saturday night's event at Victory Raceway has been cancelled
CALLED OFF: Saturday night's event at Victory Raceway has been cancelled
Image: Peter Henning

The 10th and final round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship, which was meant to take place at the Victory Raceway track along Victoria Drive in Walmer on Saturday evening, has been cancelled.

The event was originally scheduled for November 2 but had to be postponed due to the recent heavy rains and has been called off again due to unforeseen circumstances.

