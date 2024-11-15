The 10th and final round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship, which was meant to take place at the Victory Raceway track along Victoria Drive in Walmer on Saturday evening, has been cancelled.
The event was originally scheduled for November 2 but had to be postponed due to the recent heavy rains and has been called off again due to unforeseen circumstances.
HeraldLIVE
Victory Raceway event cancelled
Image: Peter Henning
HeraldLIVE
