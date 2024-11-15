Astron fuelling next edition of Herald Cycle Tour

Given Astron’s strong belief in innovation, community engagement and sustainability, Xhala says the Herald Cycle Tour aligns with the brand’s values through the promotion of environmental responsibility and a healthy, active lifestyle.
“We aspire to do more than just sell fuel — our goal is to be SA’s largest fuel brand that actively gives back to the communities we operate in,” he said.
“Our partnership with The Herald Cycle Tour demonstrates our dedication to this vision by building local connections, promoting healthy lifestyles and increasing our brand’s effect in the Eastern Cape.
“We hope our involvement will help foster a greater appreciation for cycling, both as a sport and a sustainable mode of transportation.”
Furthermore, Xhala hoped their partnership would be of great benefit to the local economy by showing off the region to encourage tourism and community pride.
The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters was thrilled to announce the partnership with Astron Energy, saying their commitment to excellence and community upliftment perfectly aligns with the spirit of The Herald Cycle Tour.
“The synergy between Astron Energy and The Herald exemplifies a forward-thinking approach encompassing a shared vision for a healthier and more vibrant community,” she said.
“We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings and extend our heartfelt gratitude to the team at Astron Energy for partnering with us on this incredible journey.”
The 80km Extreme is the feature event on the off-road programme in Addo.
Alongside the main race will be a 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 5km Family Ride and 500m Toddlers Dash.
Sunday’s road programme is highlighted by the 106km Classic for various racing categories, with the 55km Adventure for age-groups and tandems being contested in what promises to be an action-packed day of racing.
The road 2km Kiddies Ride and 500m Toddlers Dash are scheduled for Saturday.
For riders with the intention of tackling both feature races for road and mountain bikes, they can target the Ultimate Quest title, which aims to identify the top all-rounders.
The race village will offer a bigger and better family experience, with family picnic zones, a family tent, a beer garden, a children’s play park, live entertainment and the Standard Bank VIP lounges.
Besides Astron, the event has drawn support from a wide range of businesses, including top-tier sponsor Glenryck, as well as Sarah Baartman District Municipality, Eastern Cape Motors Group, Standard Bank, Powerade, Town Lodge Group, Relay EMS, Talisman Hire & K&W Amusements, Trek and Cyclo Pro, Thule, Wayne Pheiffer, Coimbra, Goshawk and Omega Security.
Entrants can also support The Herald’s Helmet Heroes initiative which was introduced in 2022.
It is aimed at educating and providing protection for those who commute by bicycle and organisers have increased the target number of helmets earmarked for distribution to commuters on the race route.
Entries opened on November 6 and close at midday on February 3. To enter and for further information visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za
For any other queries, email The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
HeraldLIVE
Astron fuelling next edition of Herald Cycle Tour
Promoting a healthy lifestyle, annual event showcases what the region has to offer
Sports reporter
Image: Werner Hills
