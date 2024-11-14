Jake Paul is betting on himself to beat boxing legend Mike Tyson when the pair meet in the ring in Texas on Friday (3am Saturday SA time) in what the social media star turned prizefighter predicts will be a slugfest.
The 27-year-old Paul, who is more than three decades Tyson's junior, said he hoped for a vintage performance from “Iron Mike”, who will be fighting in his first professional bout since 2005.
Paul and Tyson's made-for-Netflix fight on Friday night has pundits anticipating record betting for a boxing match.
“We expect the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight to be the most bet-on boxing match in BetMGM history,” senior trader Alex Rella said.
Tyson said he was fit and ready for his November 15 fight against Paul.
The match was originally scheduled for July 20 but was postponed after former heavyweight champion Tyson, 58, had an ulcer flare-up that forced resting time.
Tyson, who has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005.
Asked why he returned to the ring so long after retirement, Tyson's response was clear: “Because I can. Who else can do it but me? We have a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter ever to live.”
The fight will stream on Netflix on Saturday at 3am SA time.
Reuters
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson — all you need to know
'Iron Mike' has a 50-6 record with 44 knockouts and was one of the most feared heavyweights in history but has not fought a professional fight since 2005
Image: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
