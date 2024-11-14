Final round of club championship set to thrill at Victory Raceway

The 10th and final round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship will take place on Saturday evening at the Victory Raceway track along Victoria Drive in Walmer.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on November 2 but had to be postponed due to the recent heavy rains.
Classes that will be in action are the 2.1 Modifieds, 1660 Modified Saloons, V8 American Saloons, Hot Rods, 1600 Stock Saloons, Junior Hot Rods and Heavy Metals.
Marthinus Muller competing in the 1660 Modified class has an unassailable lead in the championship with Pieter le Roux in an untouchable position in second place, but all eyes will be on 15-year-old schoolgirl Nadia Rautenbach who has shown tremendous pace of late and should certainly be a force to be reckoned with.
Current South African Heavy Metal champion Pierre van der Berg enjoys an 83-point lead over Jaco Pitout and just needs to arrive and take it easy to scoop overall honours.
Legendary American Saloon racer Pieta Victor already has the title in the bag with his teammate Juan Roesstorff slotting into second place and lady racer Ruzanne Jansen set to finish in third place in the championship.
The competitive 1600 Saloon class should be a highlight of the evening as it sees Keegan Ellard in an untouchable lead with second place up for grabs between 16-year-old Reghardt Joubert and Deon Kretzmann.
In the 2.1 Modified class Damon Miles will have to bring his A-game along as he has a slender 13-point lead over Rimon Landman.
The Hot Rod class has been dominated by Tiaan Oliphant this season with Nandor Kleyweght in a lonely second place followed by Marilie Britz in a distant third place.
Gates to the public open at 1pm and there is trackside parking available so spectators are encouraged to bring their braai stands along and enjoy a festive evening taking in all the action on track.
The racing will not be live-streamed so spectators are encouraged to bring a friend along and enjoy the racing live.
For the less adventurous there will be a host of food trucks and food vendors available in the food court area situated behind the main grandstand.
Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm and tickets to the event are available at the gate at R60 per adult and R30 for children under 12.
Upcoming events:
November 16: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
November 23: Algoa Motorsport Club — PE 3Hour for cars & PE 100,150 & 200 for motorcycles at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback
November 29-30: SA Endurance Series Kyalami 9-Hour
November 30: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Tack Raceway
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for full details.
HeraldLIVE
Final round of club championship set to thrill at Victory Raceway
Competitive 1600 Saloon class expected to be highlight of the evening
Image: Peter Henning
The 10th and final round of the Victory Raceway Club Championship will take place on Saturday evening at the Victory Raceway track along Victoria Drive in Walmer.
The event was originally scheduled to take place on November 2 but had to be postponed due to the recent heavy rains.
Classes that will be in action are the 2.1 Modifieds, 1660 Modified Saloons, V8 American Saloons, Hot Rods, 1600 Stock Saloons, Junior Hot Rods and Heavy Metals.
Marthinus Muller competing in the 1660 Modified class has an unassailable lead in the championship with Pieter le Roux in an untouchable position in second place, but all eyes will be on 15-year-old schoolgirl Nadia Rautenbach who has shown tremendous pace of late and should certainly be a force to be reckoned with.
Current South African Heavy Metal champion Pierre van der Berg enjoys an 83-point lead over Jaco Pitout and just needs to arrive and take it easy to scoop overall honours.
Legendary American Saloon racer Pieta Victor already has the title in the bag with his teammate Juan Roesstorff slotting into second place and lady racer Ruzanne Jansen set to finish in third place in the championship.
The competitive 1600 Saloon class should be a highlight of the evening as it sees Keegan Ellard in an untouchable lead with second place up for grabs between 16-year-old Reghardt Joubert and Deon Kretzmann.
In the 2.1 Modified class Damon Miles will have to bring his A-game along as he has a slender 13-point lead over Rimon Landman.
The Hot Rod class has been dominated by Tiaan Oliphant this season with Nandor Kleyweght in a lonely second place followed by Marilie Britz in a distant third place.
Gates to the public open at 1pm and there is trackside parking available so spectators are encouraged to bring their braai stands along and enjoy a festive evening taking in all the action on track.
The racing will not be live-streamed so spectators are encouraged to bring a friend along and enjoy the racing live.
For the less adventurous there will be a host of food trucks and food vendors available in the food court area situated behind the main grandstand.
Racing is scheduled to get under way at 6pm and tickets to the event are available at the gate at R60 per adult and R30 for children under 12.
Upcoming events:
November 16: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
November 23: Algoa Motorsport Club — PE 3Hour for cars & PE 100,150 & 200 for motorcycles at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback
November 29-30: SA Endurance Series Kyalami 9-Hour
November 30: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Tack Raceway
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for full details.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Rugby
Soccer
Cricket