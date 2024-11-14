EP return to NMB Stadium, says Gidane
Elephants will now have permanent base for home SA Cup matches in 2025 after agreement signed
After a nomadic existence of playing at venues scattered around Nelson Mandela Bay, an agreement has been reached for the Elephants to return to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, EP Rugby executive member Mbulelo Gidane said.
During 2024, EP played SA Cup matches away from the NMB Stadium at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele, the Central Field in Kariega and the De Wet Stadium in Despatch...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.