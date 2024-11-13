“Together, we can harness the transformative power of cycling to foster a better future for those who need it most within our community,” The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said.
The Herald Cycle Tour supports cycling inclusivity and growth in the region
Four beneficiary organisations to benefit
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald Cycle Tour 2025 will spread the love by supporting four beneficiary organisations when the highly anticipated event takes place again.
The Herald Cycle Tour consists of the popular mountain bike races, which will be held at the Addo Polo Club on Sunday, February 9, and the well-supported road races at Pollok Beach on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16.
For the 39th edition of The Herald Cycle Tour, riders who tackle both feature races for road and mountain bikes can enter as an Ultimate Quest participant.
The four charities that will be supported by The Herald Cycle Tour 2025 are the Uthando Cycle Youth Academy, Bayethe Multisport Academy, Reach for a Dream Foundation and Smile Foundation.
“Together, we can harness the transformative power of cycling to foster a better future for those who need it most within our community,” The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters said.
“Each year, our ambition for The Herald Cycle Tour is to reach new heights, empowering us to better support our beneficiary riders and the vital charities we stand behind.
“By participating, we are not just cycling; we are making a tangible difference in our community — for the young development riders who aspire to cross the finish line or individuals simply eager to learn how to ride.
“Every turn of the wheel serves as a step towards strengthening our partnerships with these organisations and fostering meaningful change.”
Uthando Cycle Youth Academy co-founder, Luthando Fatyi, said donations from the 2025 cycle tour would assist the academy to maintain its bikes and allow its members to participate in different events around SA, including the SA Track Championships in Cape Town.
“It means the world to us being beneficiaries of this great event that’s been part of Gqeberha for more than 35 years.
“It has been a great help and assisted us in getting riders to different events around the Eastern Cape and SA,” Fatyi said.
About ten Gqeberha riders from the academy, aged between 10 and 35, will participate in The Herald Cycle Tour 2025, along with about seven riders from the Bayethe Multisport Academy, aged 15 to 40, who are from Addo, Paterson and Kirkwood.
Bayethe Multisport Academy head, Xola Williams, said being a beneficiary again of The Herald Cycle Tour would enable the academy to further its mission of developing young and adult athletes in underserved communities.
“The partnership raises awareness of our programmes and brings crucial resources to enhance our training and equipment.
“The support from The Herald Cycle Tour has made it possible to invest in high-quality training, equipment, and exposure for our riders.
“Many of our athletes have had opportunities to participate in major events, compete at higher levels, and receive mentorship that they may not otherwise have had access to.
“This has accelerated their development and built confidence and discipline in each rider,” Williams said.
In addition to the partnerships with the four charity organisations, The Herald Cycle Tour will again run the Helmet Heroes initiative, where participants can drop off new or preloved helmets and cycling kit at registration, to encourage safe cycling in the region.
Helmet donations will be distributed to local cyclists, commuters, as well as development riders.
Entries are open and close at midday on February 3. To enter, and for further information, visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za.
For other queries, contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za
