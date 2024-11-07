Rain causes havoc with local motorsport events

The recent heavy rains in the region continue to cause disruptions in the season-ending motorsport calendar.
This follows the cancellation of PE Oval Track Raceway’s last event, the postponement of round 10 of Victory Raceway’s club championship and now the postponement of the Supercross Night race that was scheduled for Saturday evening at Rover Motorcycle Club.
The tar circuit events have fortunately not been affected thus far and Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club will be having the eighth and final round of their club and regional championship at the Celso Scribante Circuit along Victoria Drive.
That will be followed on Sunday by an Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway in the Coega IDZ where everyone is welcome to bring their streetcar, race car and motorcycles to enjoy an on-track experience in a safe, controlled environment.
Entry to take part on the circuit is R300 per driver or rider, who should bring along closed shoes, long sleeve shirt, long trousers and a crash helmet and gloves.
There will be helmets and gloves available for hire for those who might need them.
Spectator entry to the event is free.
Also taking place on Sunday is the rain-delayed European Classics Show Day at the EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road, where there will be a wide display of pre-1998 cars, bakkies, trucks, motorbikes and scooters.
Gates open to the public at 9am at a cost of R20 per adult and R10 for under 18s.
There will also be meals, coffee, ice cream and liquid refreshments on sale at their licensed premises.
On November 23, the final Algoa Motor Sport Club event for the year takes place at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
It is being billed as the Celso Scribante Memorial Race Day to coincide with the 50-year anniversary of the first race that took place at noon on November 30 1974.
Incorporated into the event is the Cellucity All-comers for saloon and sports cars, the Syrabix Recycling 3-Hour endurance event for cars, the PE 200, PE 150 & PE 100 motorcycle races, CBR 150 motorcycles, the Stu Davidson & Sons Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars as well as street and fine cars.
A large contingent of motorcycle competitors from the Western Cape will be making the trip to Gqeberha for the PE 200 that sees competitors vying for the opportunity to have their names engraved onto the most prestigious trophy in the country, the Woolavington Cup that has been in circulation since 1924.
Upcoming events:
November 9: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club round 8 of Regional & Club Championship; Main circuit racing round 8 at East London Grand Prix Circuit; Supercross under lights on Saturday evening at Rover Motorcycle Club
November 10: Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway; European Classics Show Day at the EP Veteran Car Club
November 16: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway
November 23: Algoa Motorsport Club, PE 3-Hour for cars and PE 100,150 & 200 for motorcycles at Aldo Scribante Raceway
November 29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback
November 29-30: SA Endurance Series Kyalami 9-Hour
November 30: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Tack Raceway.
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for full details.
