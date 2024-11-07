The Port Elizabeth Lawn Tennis Club, the second oldest in the country, is striking out to embrace a new racket sport, pickleball.
The club boasts a rich tennis history dating back to its 1879 establishment and has the oldest playable court in SA.
Over the years it has produced a number of Springboks, including Cliff Drysdale and Greta Delport, and many provincial EP players.
The club has recently seen a dwindling number of active players, with some choosing other active individual sports.
The club in its present situation in St George's Park, sadly, has had security issues.
It is now preparing one of its courts to be turned into a pickleball court.
Pickleball is reputed to be the fastest-growing racket sport in the US, where it was introduced in 1965 and it is gaining traction in SA.
Pickleball is different to padel, in that padel uses a depressurised tennis ball, while pickleball uses a hard plastic ball with holes.
The padel court has glass walls, which the players can play off. The pickleball court does not have glass walls.
Pickleball courts typically fit comfortably on a tennis court, where the surface is ideally suited. As many as four courts can be planted on a tennis court and each court has a net, slightly lower than a tennis net.
This is the option the club has chosen.
The game has been called a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. The racket used is similar to a padel one.
With improvement in the St George’s Park conditions, the club has partnered with the Friends of St George’s Park to introduce pickleball to the park.
The launch of the court at the club is scheduled for later in November.
PE Lawn Tennis Club to launch pickleball
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Port Elizabeth Lawn Tennis Club, the second oldest in the country, is striking out to embrace a new racket sport, pickleball.
The club boasts a rich tennis history dating back to its 1879 establishment and has the oldest playable court in SA.
Over the years it has produced a number of Springboks, including Cliff Drysdale and Greta Delport, and many provincial EP players.
The club has recently seen a dwindling number of active players, with some choosing other active individual sports.
The club in its present situation in St George's Park, sadly, has had security issues.
It is now preparing one of its courts to be turned into a pickleball court.
Pickleball is reputed to be the fastest-growing racket sport in the US, where it was introduced in 1965 and it is gaining traction in SA.
Pickleball is different to padel, in that padel uses a depressurised tennis ball, while pickleball uses a hard plastic ball with holes.
The padel court has glass walls, which the players can play off. The pickleball court does not have glass walls.
Pickleball courts typically fit comfortably on a tennis court, where the surface is ideally suited. As many as four courts can be planted on a tennis court and each court has a net, slightly lower than a tennis net.
This is the option the club has chosen.
The game has been called a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. The racket used is similar to a padel one.
With improvement in the St George’s Park conditions, the club has partnered with the Friends of St George’s Park to introduce pickleball to the park.
The launch of the court at the club is scheduled for later in November.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Cricket