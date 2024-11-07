Elephants will be ready to stampede — ‘Toetie’
EP players gearing up for taxing round of physical conditioning under new coach Coetzee
A gruelling phase of physical conditioning will ensure EP’s Elephants are ready to stampede out of the starting blocks when the SA Cup kicks off in 2025, coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee says.
The newly appointed mentor said because EP were not full-time professionals there were extra challenges when attempting to get players to reach peak fitness levels...
