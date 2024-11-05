New gravel stage race to launch next October

A new stage race called Gravel Burn is set to take place in the Western Cape and Eastern Cape next October.
Held over seven days and 850km, this full-service event will be open to both professionals and amateurs.
The route takes riders through SA’s diverse landscapes, starting in the coastal forests surrounding Knysna, before heading into the breathtaking Great Karoo — a famously spectacular semi-desert region.
Riders rest each night in remote “Burn Camps” under star-filled skies, and at the finish, they are greeted by Africa’s Big Five wildlife at Shamwari Private Game Reserve.
Gravel Burn is Kevin Vermaak’s new event. Twenty years ago he launched the Cape Epic — the eight-day mountain bike stage race that has become the most successful of its type in the world.
In 2017, the Cape Epic — by then widely held to be the “Tour de France of mountain biking” — was sold to the US-based Ironman group.
Vermaak stayed on for a while as a consultant and eventually left in 2022, then took a much-needed sabbatical.
Now he has hatched a new venture.
On October 26 2025, the first Gravel Burn will launch with its first gravel stage.
Vermaak has put together an experienced team including Richard McMartin — original logistics lead at the Cape Epic, then moving on to become a businessman and event organiser — and route designer Steve Thomas, who managed all of the early Cape Epic’s pre-race test rides.
“I believe gravel biking in SA is now at about the place where mountain biking was 20 years ago,” Vermaak said.
“It is growing exponentially in Europe and the US, both among professional and amateur riders, and we think the timing is perfect for a major, long-distance, full-service pro-am gravel race.
“And where better to stage it than SA?”
When it comes to Knysna, there’s a certain degree of nostalgia for Vermaak.
For the first five years, the Cape Epic route headed broadly west and finished near Cape Town.
Gravel Burn will also begin in Knysna, however, this time heading into the magnificent Great Karoo landscapes in the Eastern Cape.
“Our research quickly showed us that the best gravel roads for biking in SA are in the Great Karoo and the Eastern Cape.
“And there are some stunning towns along the way.
“Several of these gems will be used as Gravel Burn’s Burn Camp venues in the years to come,” Vermaak said.
The Gravel Burn team has already scouted out what Vermaak describes as “a brilliant route” for 2025 and bespoke, tented Burn Camps are being constructed for the riders to stay in at the various stage locations.
The Burn Camps will be at Avontuur, Graaff-Reinet, Blaauwater Farm, Avontuur, Merino Farm, Middleton and Amanzi Camp at Shamwari.
“Like all great stage races, the route is extremely important to us and will define the event.
“It must be constantly dynamic and changing over time.”
The Gravel Burn will be open for individual competitors — it’s purely a solo race.
Riders may enter in their age group — at five-year increments starting from age 35 — and have a chance to race for the leader jersey in their age group for both men and women.
Another feature will be point-to-point stages. The only clover leaf stage explores an unmissable loop, circling the jagged Compassberg.
“We want riders to fully experience the spirit of gravel.
“To me that means adventure, distances, a journey and exploring new routes,” Vermaak said.
He stressed that “we are not recreating the Cape Epic — it will be an entirely different type of event at a different time of the year.
“One thing we do hope to emulate is the renowned organisational efficiency which the Cape Epic became known for.”
Registration for the event opens in December. — www.gravel-burn.com
New gravel stage race to launch next October
850km challenge from Knysna to Great Karoo is Kevin Vermaak’s next big venture
