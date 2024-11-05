Beginners taught bounce of the ball at fun squash camp

A Fun Day Squash Camp proved to be highly successful for both coaches and players when the Eastern Province Squash Development organisation hosted the event earlier this year.
Under junior squash development co-ordinator Terry-Ann Dowling, a total of 43 children, some of whom were genuine beginners, and nine coaches attended the event to expose those interested to the sport.
Dowling explained how important it was to have a structured programme which allowed the coaches to interact with the children in many ways.
“This day was planned well in advance and became a day to not only give beginners a chance to learn about the game, but also enabled the coaches to develop their knowledge on how to manage children at this level,” she said.
“Beginners need special guidance and patience, so it’s important to understand how to handle that as well.”
Dowling and fellow coaches Brinley Forbes and Siya Hloyi monitored the courts to evaluate and assist the coaches with basic techniques and how to implement them.
“In the past we’ve had camps where the children do know how to play, but on this day we were teaching players who had no experience of squash,” she said.
“This is where all coaching starts and we all need to be on the same page when teaching beginners how to play — this is, after all, the basis of squash.”
Dowling said the plan for the camp was to focus on the basics of the forehand, backhand and serve, and sessions were designed to get them to practise their swing.
“Siya is a master at this and we asked her to show us her ideas because we’ve never been together like this, with all the coaches being able to learn from each other.
“The children were moved around as talent emerged and some of them played points with assistance from the coaches on how to serve.
“They then ran around after the ball and there was so much fun and laughter coming from the courts, it warmed the heart to be able to introduce the game to them.”
Dowling paid tribute to EP Squash Development chair Hugh Glover for always sourcing funds to enable them to promote the sport, not only among beginners but also among emerging players.
“We are looking forward to similar days next year when we might consider hosting the beginners in the morning and then having more experienced players in the afternoon, especially now that we are building up a great group of like-minded coaches,” she said.
“It will be easy to rotate coaches to facilitate both sessions in one day and this way also helps a coach to find out where their passion lies, whether it is to focus on the beginners or to concentrate on the intermediate and advanced coaching skills.
“Thank you, too, to the department of sport and recreation for the funding for this day.”
HeraldLIVE
Beginners taught bounce of the ball at fun squash camp
EP Squash Development event exposes children and coaches to basics of the game
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
