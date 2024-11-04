Double delight for EL’s Jade Wilson at Pete Marlin

Saturday’s singles race winner Jade Wilson wrapped up a perfect weekend at the Biogen Pete Marlin Surfski Race on Sunday when she and fellow East London local Nix Birkett successfully defended their doubles title in the 17km race from Nahoon to Yellow Sands.
It was a popular hometown double for the 21-year-old, who on Saturday said the singles victory was the best result of her career.
It was extra special for her to achieve the double win with her long-time paddling partner Birkett, who finished second on Saturday.
The pair were chased across the line 26 seconds later by Chloe Bunnett and Candice Starr, with juniors Ellen Strydom and Georgia Singe just under a minute further back.
Singe ended up winning the junior division on both days and also finished third overall in both races.
In the men’s race, Hank McGregor and his regular ocean-racing partner Josh Fenn were too strong for the opposition and rounded off a near-perfect year of doubles racing, as they added the Pete Marlin Surfski title to the Freedom Paddle and SA Surfski Championship wins earlier this year.
McGregor’s recent river-racing partner, Uli Hart, and the younger Fenn brother, Matt, finished second, with the all-former World Champion partnership of Kenny Rice and Saturday’s singles race winner Nic Notten finishing third.
Kira Bester made up for some of the disappointment of Saturday — when she overshot the finish while in with a chance of winning the singles event — by taking the mixed doubles title on Sunday with Cody Stallard.
They were comfortable winners over Andrew and Georgia Stone with Lee Moran and Monika Goluch completing the podium.
Wilson was understandably very happy with her double successes on Saturday and Sunday.
“This weekend has been an amazing two days of racing for me,” Wilson said.
“I’m so happy to round the weekend off with the win in the doubles with my amazing partner, Nix.
“It was a very tough day ... I think it was even tougher today than the singles, but I am stoked that Nix and I were able to defend our doubles win from last year — winning on our home turf is always special.”
Birkett was equally pleased with her weekend performances.
“We have paddled a lot of races together, so it is nice to finish off the season with a win,” Saturday’s runner-up said.
“It was great out there and very technical, but Jade steered like a champion.
“We’ve paddled together for six or seven years, so we know each other pretty well and she was a champion out there today.”
McGregor and Fenn had a bit of mid-race debate about the route as they approached the finish, with McGregor keen to opt for a conservative line while his East London partner was opting for a risky, but quicker route that flirts with a breaking wave within sight of the finish — a wave that has robbed McGregor of a victory once before. — Gameplan Media
Double delight for EL’s Jade Wilson at Pete Marlin
Image: GAMEPLAN MEDIA/BRUCE VIAENE
