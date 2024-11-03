Nelson Mandela Bay star road runner Melikhaya Frans successfully defended his Choose to Challenge 10km title at the Baywest Mall on Saturday.
The 34-year-old crossed the finish line clocking a time of 30 minutes and 24 seconds and was followed by Yanga Malusi of Real Gijimas in second (30:44) and Lithebe Menzeleleli of Ikhamva Athletics Club (30:56).
It is the fifth time that Frans has won the race.
Meanwhile, Kovsies Athletics Club Lizandre Mulder won the women's event after crossing the finish line in 36:11.
Ntombesintu Mfunzi of Nedbank Running Clocked clocked a time of 39:42 for second place and third place went to Refeloe Solomons also of Nedbank RC in 39:55.
Race director Michael Mbambani said he was happy with the outcome of Saturday's event after having changed venues.
Organised by EP Athletics and the Legacy Project, the race started and finished at the Baywest Mall.
This comes after a three-year partnership was secured with Baywest.
The event was previously held at King Beach but later moved to Cillié High’s JJ Engelbrecht Sports Grounds.
“We are really pleased with the outcome today. I was so excited after capturing last night's late entries,” Mbambani said after the race.
“We clocked the 1,000 entries and we had over 100 entries this morning.
“I am really thankful to the athletes from the Eastern Cape. I saw athletes from the Border, that's East London, and I saw Cheetahs who are from the Transkei.
“Thanks to the schools for also coming in for 5km. We are happy.
“With the competition at the front [10km], the guys did very well.
“We saw the top five finishing very close among each other, and well done to Melikhaya.
“I think this is the eighth edition of the Choose to Challenge. It used to be a female-only race only for the first three years.
“The year before Covid-19 we started having the males also and Meli has won it since and we are really happy.”
HeraldLIVE
Frans defends 10km title at Baywest
NMB star wins Choose to Challenge race for fifth time
Image: Werner Hills
Nelson Mandela Bay star road runner Melikhaya Frans successfully defended his Choose to Challenge 10km title at the Baywest Mall on Saturday.
The 34-year-old crossed the finish line clocking a time of 30 minutes and 24 seconds and was followed by Yanga Malusi of Real Gijimas in second (30:44) and Lithebe Menzeleleli of Ikhamva Athletics Club (30:56).
It is the fifth time that Frans has won the race.
Meanwhile, Kovsies Athletics Club Lizandre Mulder won the women's event after crossing the finish line in 36:11.
Ntombesintu Mfunzi of Nedbank Running Clocked clocked a time of 39:42 for second place and third place went to Refeloe Solomons also of Nedbank RC in 39:55.
Race director Michael Mbambani said he was happy with the outcome of Saturday's event after having changed venues.
Organised by EP Athletics and the Legacy Project, the race started and finished at the Baywest Mall.
This comes after a three-year partnership was secured with Baywest.
The event was previously held at King Beach but later moved to Cillié High’s JJ Engelbrecht Sports Grounds.
“We are really pleased with the outcome today. I was so excited after capturing last night's late entries,” Mbambani said after the race.
“We clocked the 1,000 entries and we had over 100 entries this morning.
“I am really thankful to the athletes from the Eastern Cape. I saw athletes from the Border, that's East London, and I saw Cheetahs who are from the Transkei.
“Thanks to the schools for also coming in for 5km. We are happy.
“With the competition at the front [10km], the guys did very well.
“We saw the top five finishing very close among each other, and well done to Melikhaya.
“I think this is the eighth edition of the Choose to Challenge. It used to be a female-only race only for the first three years.
“The year before Covid-19 we started having the males also and Meli has won it since and we are really happy.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Cricket
Sport
Sport
Soccer
Soccer