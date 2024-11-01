The new era of Netball Proteas got off to a flying start with South Africa thumping Malawi 68-31 during the first of three Spar Challenge Test matches at the Ellis Park Arena on Thursday.
The second and third matches will take place at the same venue on Saturday (5pm) and Sunday (3pm).
This was the first memorable outing for coach Jenny van Dyk and captain Khanyisa Chawane, who have taken over the national team leadership reins from retired Norma Plummer and Bongiwe Msomi.
Reflecting on the win, Chawane was happy with the way they performed.
“Getting the win was a great feeling, I am proud of the team because it’s our first time stepping out and having to perform like that is a big thing for us,” said Chawane.
Van Dyk acknowledged there are going to be tough matches ahead.
Van Dyk wants improvement despite thumping win over Malawi
Sports reporter
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
“Obviously we won’t always be happy. There are always things to work on but I am happy with the groundwork we have done. The team is looking good and I am proud of every one of them,” said Van Dyk.
She said even though they won convincingly, there are areas of their game that need to improve.
“I think this is a great start for us. There’s a lot we still want to work on and a lot we know we can fix to become even better. Obviously, we will always want to push as much as possible but, yes, my first cap, I’ll take this one.
“I think this is a great start to our campaign. They reacted well and made us proud tonight.”
Goal shooter Elmeré van der Berg was named Most Valuable Player of the match.
“Coming back from the UK, I fell in love with netball again. Being able to play for six months on that high-performance stage helps you develop your game and teaches you to have big match temperament because weekend after weekend you play against very strong defenders and that helps you to stand strong,” said Van der Berg.
Malawi coach Joanna Kachilika said there is still a lot to play for.
“The girls stopped playing according to our strategy. They lost concentration, they lost focus and that’s why we lost the game,” she said.
