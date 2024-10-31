Sport

Rover motocross stars shine on African stage

By BRENDAN KELLY - 31 October 2024
Morne Jansen van Rensburg and Craig Kruger celebrate their fine performance in Marrakech, Morocco
DIRT HEROES: Morne Jansen van Rensburg and Craig Kruger celebrate their fine performance in Marrakech, Morocco
Image: SUPPLIED

Team SA, under the leadership of their captain Craig Kruger put in a dominant performance to finish on the top step of the podium at the FIM Africa Motocross of Nations (MXOAN) in Marrakesh in Morocco at the weekend to retain their title as African champions.

Local Rover Motorcycle Club members Kruger, along with Morne Jansen van Rensburg, finished in first and second place respectively in the VMX (MX3-Vets) category for riders over 35 years old.

For Kruger, it was an extra special achievement as he has now become the first rider ever to win an African championship title three times in the same class.

And that he could achieve this accolade while captaining the 18-strong SA team caps off a good season for the veteran.

He was able to use his wealth of experience and share valuable lessons learnt from previous African championship events and provide insight into race strategies, handling pressure, maintaining focus and adapting to unpredictable terrain and climate.

Kenya is set to host the 2025 MXOAN championship.

The final standings were: 1. SA 586 points, 2. Uganda 479, 3. Morocco 447, 4. Madagascar 223, 5. Kenya 212.

• The dirt oval racing due to happen this weekend at Victory Raceway has been moved to November 16 due to a waterlogged track.

Upcoming events:

November 2: Dirt Africa — Rally Sprint 4 All at PE Oval Track Raceway

November 9: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart & Motorcycle Club; Main circuit racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit

November 10: Open Track Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway

November 16: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway

November 23: Algoa Motorsport Club — PE 3 Hour at Aldo Scribante Raceway

November 29: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback

November 30: Algoa Rally Club, Amatola Rally in Hogsback; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Oval Tack Raceway

HeraldLIVE

