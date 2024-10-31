McGregor and Bester face tough battles to defend Pete Marlin titles

As the weekend weather predictions stabilise, a top-quality field is preparing to battle for one of the most sought-after titles on the South African paddling circuit at the Biogen Pete Marlin Surfski Race in East London on Saturday and Sunday.
A top-notch field of paddlers, headlined by defending champions Hank McGregor and recently crowned World Champion Kira Bester, are arriving in East London for two days of racing that will culminate in what is shaping up to be a fascinating battle for the singles title on Sunday.
As is normal for downwind surf-ski races, the organisers have been closely monitoring the volatile weekend weather predictions.
This tis o finalise the route to ensure the best racing conditions for an entry list of more than 600 entrants over the two days.
The decision was made on Thursday afternoon for the doubles race to start on Saturday at Glen Eden and finish at Nahoon Beach to make the most of Friday’s and Saturday’s easterly waves and wind.
Sunday’s blue riband singles event will be from Orient Beach in East London to Yellow Sands to take advantage of the westerly wind conditions.
With the singles race carrying the bulk of the R140,000 prize money, the focus for most of the top paddlers will be on Sunday’s singles races.
A huge battle is expected in the men’s race between defending champion McGregor, recently crowned South African champion Uli Hart, current U23 world champion Matt Fenn and his brother, Joshua, from East London, former world champions Kenny Rice and Nic Notten from Cape Town, and Mark Keeling and Dawid Mocke, who also both finished within the top 15 of the recent World Championships in Portugal.
A wild card entrant who will be watched closely is Oscar Jones.
The young Australian has some impressive results under his belt, including a Junior World Championship victory and a top-five finish overall at the 2023 World Championships.
Two weeks ago, he finished third in the prestigious 20 Beaches race in Sydney and is sure to be among the leaders this weekend.
The women’s field is just as strong, with three recently crowned world champions in a lineup that provides proof of SA’s incredible depth and quality among its surf-ski community.
Bester, coming off her overall victory at the World Championships, will be favoured to defend her title, but once again can expect a massive battle against Michelle Burn, who beat Bester to the South African title in July and was second overall and first senior at the World Champs.
Other big names sure to be in contention include Bester’s close friend Melanie van Niekerk, multiple junior world champion Georgia Singe, World Champs top-10 finisher Jade Wilson, East Londoner Nix Birkett and Cape Town visitors Candice Starr and Christy Shrimpton.
Saturday’s doubles race provides some fascinating combinations.
Marathon canoeing partners Hart and McGregor have split up and teamed up with the Fenn brothers, Joshua and Matt, respectively.
The two former world champions, Rice and Notten, have teamed up while Keeling will be hoping to combine with Jones.
In the women’s doubles race, Birkett and Wilson look to be the favourites to repeat their win from 2023, with the strongest challenge likely to come from Starr and Chloe Bunnett or Singe and Ellen Strydom.
Racing on both days is expected to start between 8am and 10am, depending on weather and sea conditions. — Gameplan Media
McGregor and Bester face tough battles to defend Pete Marlin titles
Image: BRUCE VIAENE / GAMEPLAN MEDIA
As the weekend weather predictions stabilise, a top-quality field is preparing to battle for one of the most sought-after titles on the South African paddling circuit at the Biogen Pete Marlin Surfski Race in East London on Saturday and Sunday.
A top-notch field of paddlers, headlined by defending champions Hank McGregor and recently crowned World Champion Kira Bester, are arriving in East London for two days of racing that will culminate in what is shaping up to be a fascinating battle for the singles title on Sunday.
As is normal for downwind surf-ski races, the organisers have been closely monitoring the volatile weekend weather predictions.
This tis o finalise the route to ensure the best racing conditions for an entry list of more than 600 entrants over the two days.
The decision was made on Thursday afternoon for the doubles race to start on Saturday at Glen Eden and finish at Nahoon Beach to make the most of Friday’s and Saturday’s easterly waves and wind.
Sunday’s blue riband singles event will be from Orient Beach in East London to Yellow Sands to take advantage of the westerly wind conditions.
With the singles race carrying the bulk of the R140,000 prize money, the focus for most of the top paddlers will be on Sunday’s singles races.
A huge battle is expected in the men’s race between defending champion McGregor, recently crowned South African champion Uli Hart, current U23 world champion Matt Fenn and his brother, Joshua, from East London, former world champions Kenny Rice and Nic Notten from Cape Town, and Mark Keeling and Dawid Mocke, who also both finished within the top 15 of the recent World Championships in Portugal.
A wild card entrant who will be watched closely is Oscar Jones.
The young Australian has some impressive results under his belt, including a Junior World Championship victory and a top-five finish overall at the 2023 World Championships.
Two weeks ago, he finished third in the prestigious 20 Beaches race in Sydney and is sure to be among the leaders this weekend.
The women’s field is just as strong, with three recently crowned world champions in a lineup that provides proof of SA’s incredible depth and quality among its surf-ski community.
Bester, coming off her overall victory at the World Championships, will be favoured to defend her title, but once again can expect a massive battle against Michelle Burn, who beat Bester to the South African title in July and was second overall and first senior at the World Champs.
Other big names sure to be in contention include Bester’s close friend Melanie van Niekerk, multiple junior world champion Georgia Singe, World Champs top-10 finisher Jade Wilson, East Londoner Nix Birkett and Cape Town visitors Candice Starr and Christy Shrimpton.
Saturday’s doubles race provides some fascinating combinations.
Marathon canoeing partners Hart and McGregor have split up and teamed up with the Fenn brothers, Joshua and Matt, respectively.
The two former world champions, Rice and Notten, have teamed up while Keeling will be hoping to combine with Jones.
In the women’s doubles race, Birkett and Wilson look to be the favourites to repeat their win from 2023, with the strongest challenge likely to come from Starr and Chloe Bunnett or Singe and Ellen Strydom.
Racing on both days is expected to start between 8am and 10am, depending on weather and sea conditions. — Gameplan Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Soccer
Sport